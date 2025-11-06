What went wrong for Real Madrid against Liverpool? (1:05)

Real Madrid on Thursday confirmed midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has a hamstring injury and club sources have told ESPN he will be out for three weeks.

The France international had played the 90 minutes against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the Premier League side closing out a 1-0 win.

However, after being examined by Real Madrid's medical staff, the team said Tchouameni will need some time to recover.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Aurelien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. His recovery will be monitored," a club statement read.

Tchouameni's injury setback will rule him out of a return to action with France, the midfielder having been suspended for the last round of World Cup qualifiers in October.

He will also miss Madrid's LaLiga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Elche but is expected to return in time for Madrid's Champions League match against Olympiacos in Greece on Nov. 26.

Information from PA and ESPN's Rodra was used in this report.