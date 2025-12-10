Thierry Henry: Mo Salah 'wrong', 'I went to the office of the boss and complained'

Craig Burley discusses the impact of Liverpool's 1-0 win vs. Inter in relation to Mohamed Salah's situation at the club. (2:15)

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has criticised Mo Salah for his interview after Liverpool's draw with Leeds and said "you need to protect your team at all costs."

There are doubts over whether Salah will ever play for Liverpool again after he came out and said he felt like the club had "thrown him under the bus" after Leeds United drew 3-3 against Liverpool at Elland Road.

The Egypt international was back in training but was left out of the squad for Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan at the San Siro and his future is very much up in the air.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wondered whether Salah, Liverpool's third top scorer of all time, with 250 goals for the club in 419 games, may think he "made a mistake."

It has been a torrid season for Liverpool, who have struggled to defend their Premier League title from last season, losing six of their opening 15 matches and sitting 10th in the table.

Mo Salah's Liverpool future is hanging in the balance. Carl Recine/Getty Images

It is that form that Henry feels makes Salah's comments worse, and the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward feels he should have said his comments privately.

Henry, who coaches France's under-21 team and works as a commentator on CBS Sports Golazo, said: "Look, nobody is talking about what Mo Salah has achieved in the game. We're talking about a moment in time that I think he got wrong.

"You do not talk about your personal situation openly when your team is struggling. You do it in a dressing room.

"I've done it. I went to the dressing room and smashed everything in. I went to the office of the boss and complained about stuff.

"When I was at Barcelona, I went away with the team. They put me in the stand. Did you hear me talking about it? No. There is a team. You need to protect your team at all costs, all the time.

"I said it to Pep what I thought about what was happening, but not publicly, this is when I think he was wrong and it has nothing to do again with what he has achieved.

"I repeat, I love Mo Salah. I love what he has done in the game. That's a different topic. There, that's not how you go about stuff."

While Henry disapproved of the way that Salah had approached the situation, as someone who had been at the top of the game and then felt he had been unfairly dropped before, there was an element of understanding from the Frenchman.

Thierry Henry admitted he had a spat with Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

"Now, freedom of speech -- I can understand that you want to speak. I can understand the frustration.

"I don't understand the how and the when, that doesn't make any sense to me, that was wrong.

"When people talk about relationships, the only relationship a coach wants to have with a player is him to perform, if you're not performing, then your position is in danger.

"It's not a due to have a position, especially at a club like Liverpool. It's not about that.

"He is, after saying that, an outstanding player, that has nothing to do with what he has achieved at Liverpool but that was wrong."