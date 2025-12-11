Shaka Hislop talks about the potential impact that travelling between World Cup group stage games could have on the USMNT. (1:17)

U.S. Soccer announced its last remaining pre-World Cup opponent on Thursday, with the United States set to play Senegal in a friendly at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on May 31.

With the announcement, the USMNT's pre-World Cup program is set, with Mauricio Pochettino's side set to play Belgium on March 28 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Portugal at the same venue three days later, followed by Senegal on May 31, and then Germany in Chicago on June 6.

"We are so happy to have such a great team in Senegal as our fourth opponent in the matches leading up into the tournament," Pochettino said in a U.S. Soccer release. "In the year leading up to the World Cup, we will have played at least one team from five different confederations, which is incredibly valuable for our preparations. We are looking forward to an amazing crowd in Charlotte."

Senegal compiled a record of 7-0-3 (W-L-D) in African World Cup Qualifying, with 22 goals scored and just three against. The Lions of Teranga are led by 2019 African Footballer of the Year and Al Nassr forward, Sadio Mané, who has 50 goals in 117 international appearances. Senegal won their first international trophy in 2021, defeating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations title.

The match will mark the first time that the U.S. and Senegal have faced each other.

Last Friday, the U.S. was drawn into Group D for next year's World Cup, where it will face Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif. on June 12, Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 19, followed by the group stage finale on June 25 against the winner of the UEFA Playoff between Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye.

Senegal was drawn into a difficult Group I, comprised of two-time World Cup winners France, Norway, and the winner of the intercontinental playoff Path 2 including Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq.