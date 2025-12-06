World Cup 2026 host cities confirmed: What you need to know about the 16 venues

Open Extended Reactions

After months of anticipation and years of preparation, we finally have our 16 host cities and venues for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The major takeaways: 11 U.S. cities were selected from the candidate pool, with three cities in Mexico and two Canadian cities joining the fray as well.

The List:

United States: New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area and Los Angeles

Canada: Vancouver, Toronto

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

The tournament was awarded to the North American and CONCACAF rivals four years ago, fending off a strong bid from Morocco, and will be a notable competition for several reasons. It will be the first World Cup hosted by more than one nation since 2002, when Japan and South Korea shared the honors, and it'll be the first World Cup with three hosts. Mexico will make history as the first nation to host or co-host for a third time (following 1970 and 1986), the U.S. will be second-time hosts (following 1994), and it will be Canada's first time hosting the men's tournament, having been the site of the Women's World Cup in 2015.

Furthermore, it will be the first World Cup to boast 48 qualified teams following FIFA's vote in 2017 to expand the field from 32 sides, which had been the standard since France 1998. In this new format, 16 groups of three teams will compete with the top two teams from each group advancing to a Round of 32, which will be single elimination all the way through to the final.

All in all, 80 matches will be spread across the 20 venues, with the U.S. hosting 60 games -- including the quarterfinals, semifinals and final -- and Mexico/Canada each taking 10 matches. The venues are divided into three regions: EAST, CENTRAL and WEST and were announced in New York City on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the chosen venues.

Jump to: Venues in the U.S. | Venues in Mexico | Venues in Canada

Venues in the United States

There are 11 host cities in the United States for 2026, responsible for hosting 60 games including the quarterfinals, semifinals and final: Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium were all chosen to represent the WEST region. In the CENTRAL region, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Kansas City were all selected. In the EAST, Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Miami completed the U.S. contingent of cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The U.S. cities that were not selected: Los Angeles' Rose Bowl, Nashville, Cincinnati, Baltimore/Washington, Orlando and Denver.

Jump to: Venues in the USA | Mexico venues | Canada venues

Seattle

Venue: Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98134

Capacity: 69,000 (forecasted 61,812 for the World Cup)

When did it open: 2002

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Seattle Sounders (MLS), OL Reign (NWSL)

World Cup games: Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G, June 15), United States vs. Australia (Group D, June 19), UEFA Path A Winner vs. Qatar (Group B, June 24), Egypt vs. Iran (Group G, June 26)

Despite being built for the Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field already has a reputation as one of the best and loudest soccer venues in the U.S. thanks to the exceptional support of the Seattle Sounders. The MLS side has only seen its status as the best-attended team in the league threatened during recent years of expansion, though Lumen Field continues to remain one of the most boisterous and best-attended stadiums in MLS. The open-air stadium has a partial roof that covers 70% of seats and traps in noise.

Lumen Field is close to downtown and easy to get to, walkable from Amtrak's King Street Station and stops along Seattle's Sound Transit rail system. A trip from the stadium to Seattle's famous Pike Place Market is only about 20 minutes by public transportation, 26 minutes on foot and 10 minutes by car (if traffic isn't too bad).

Major events hosted here: The venue has already hosted some high-profile soccer matches, including during the 2016 Copa America Centenario and several CONCACAF Gold Cups. Friendlies hosted include for the U.S. national teams, Mexico, Brazil, Manchester United, Barcelona, Club America and others.

San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara, California)

Venue: Levi's Stadium, 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Capacity: 70,909

When did it open: 2014

Field dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

World Cup games: Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B, June 13), Austria vs. Jordan (Group J, June 16), UEFA Path C Winner vs. Paraguay (Group D, June 19), Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J, June 22), Paraguay vs. Australia (Group D, June 25)

Fittingly for its location in Silicon Valley, Levi's Stadium is one of the most modern, technically advanced sports arenas in the world. It boasts a "best-in-class" cellular and Wi-Fi infrastructure and holds LEED Gold certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council for both new construction and operations and maintenance -- the first stadium in the NFL to hold both certificates. There's even an organic rooftop farm and an in-stadium app. Not bad for a reported cost of $1.3 billion.

Major events hosted here: Beyond soccer games -- the ground has hosted MLS matches, friendlies, Copa America games, the International Champions Cup, the Gold Cup final and the U.S. women's national team's send-off ahead of the 2019 World Cup -- Levi's Stadium has become one of the premier event destinations on the West Coast. Super Bowl 50 took place here, as did WrestleMania 31, it was the site of the 2015 NHL Stadium Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks, and it's included in bids for the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup and the women's edition in 2033.

Los Angeles (Inglewood, California)

Venue: SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, CA 90301

Capacity: 70,000

When did it open: 2021

Field of play dimensions: TBD

Pro teams that play here: Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

World Cup games: United States vs. Paraguay (Group D, June 12), Iran vs. New Zealand (Group G, June 15), Switzerland vs. UEFA Path A Winner (Group B, June 18), Belgium vs. Iran (Group G, June 21), UEFA Path C Winner vs. United States (Group D, June 25)

For a $5 billion price tag, one would think the newest stadium on this list would have a wide enough field for a World Cup match. But aside from that pending issue, the home to two NFL teams dazzles the senses with its circular double-sided video screen that hangs overhead. There's never a shortage of celebrities mingling in the stands, and in 2022, the Rams became the second NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium (a feat accomplished by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the year prior).

FIFA went with Hollywood glitz over history by selecting SoFi -- a venue not proposed on the committee's initial list -- over the venerable Rose Bowl in nearby Pasadena, which hosted the 1994 men's final and the 1999 women's final. But it is hard to disagree with the decision, taking into account the amenities and easier access that SoFi provides.

SoFi will host its first soccer matches on Aug. 3 with a MLS-Liga MX doubleheader that will pit Chivas against LA Galaxy and Club America against LAFC.

Major events hosted here: Is the Super Bowl major enough? SoFi hosted the first flagship NFL game in the L.A.-area since 1993 and has staged several major concerts since opening last year, with Justin Bieber, The Rolling Stones, BTS and Paul McCartney all making stops. Beyond that, we're still waiting for its major events on the horizon: SoFi will host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, Wrestlemania 39 in April, and the opening/closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Dallas (Arlington, Texas)

Venue Name: AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Capacity: 92,967

When did it open: 2009

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

World Cup games: Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F, June 14), England vs. Croatia (Group L, June 17), Argentina vs. Austria (Group J, June 22), Japan vs. UEFA Path B Winner (Group F, June 25), Jordan vs. Argentina (Group J, June 27)

With its distinctive retractable roof (and its dubious glare-inducing windows), the home of the Cowboys has always packed plenty of shine and star power since opening in 2009. It hosted Super Bowl XIV in 2011 between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, which remains second-most-attended NFL title game with over 103,000 spectators. There have been reports that the field will have to be somehow widened for World Cup matches, and like many of the U.S.-based stadiums, it will need grass installed over the turf to satisfy FIFA requirements.

Major events hosted here: From an NBA All-Star Game to an NCAA Final Four to record-breaking boxing bouts featuring Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the place has become a go-to spot for sporting events. As for soccer, both Mexico and the USMNT have played there on several occasions, and European clubs such as Chelsea and Barcelona also held friendlies there.

Houston

Venue: NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Parkway, Houston, TX 77054

Capacity: 72,220

When did it open: 2002

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: Houston Texans (NFL)

World Cup games: Germany vs. Curacao (Group E, June 14), Portugal vs. IC Path 1 Winner (Group K, June 17), Netherlands vs. UEFA Path B Winner (Group F, June 20), Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K, June 23), Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H, June 26)

It's safe to say that a World Cup match has yet to be played a stadium that is also home to a livestock and rodeo show, but hey it's Texas. But the home of the Houston Texans has also seen plenty of soccer (plus two of Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots) since opening in 2002.

A retractable roof will provide relief for those humid summer days, plus fans will likely get to gander at the Astrodome -- the world's first ever multisport domed stadium -- an iconic, albeit now condemned, relic that remains standing next door.

Major events hosted here: NRG Stadium has put on a show for two Super Bowls (including the Patriots' remarkable comeback vs. the Falcons in 2017), myriad Gold Cup matches (2005-2011), the 2010 MLS All-Star Game and even three games of the 2016 Copa America Centenario: When Argentina beat the USMNT 4-0, it was notable for Lionel Messi notching the goal that made him his nation's all-time leading scorer.

Mexico has played here numerous times and the only Manchester City-Manchester United derby outside of England was held here in 2017. Bayern Munich thrashed Real Madrid (2019) as part of the International Champions Cup.

Kansas City

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, One Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129

Capacity: 76,640

When did it open: 1972

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

World Cup games: Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J, June 16), Ecuador vs. Curacao (Group E, June 20), Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F, June 25), Algeria vs. Austria (Group J, June 27)

Kansas City sits firmly in the American midwest and is a hub for a lot of things: it was the start of pioneering trails west to Oregon, California and Santa Fe, and it was a place that ignored the prohibition laws of the 1920s to become a top city for jazz and entertainment. The sports teams aren't bad, either: the KC Royals won the baseball World Series in 2015, while the NFL's Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC Championships (2019, 2020) and the 2019 Super Bowl thanks to the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The city's MLS team, Sporting Kansas City, were a founding member of the league back in 1996 and boast two MLS Cups (2000, 2013) and four U.S. Open Cups.

Arrowhead was built in the 1970s and underwent extensive renovations, with a three-year, $375 million upgrade to facilities and amenities to make for a more fan-friendly day out. Additional video boards, bars, concession options and VIP lounges all aim to bring the crowds closer to the action.

Major events hosted here: This stadium is no stranger to soccer. In addition to hosting World Cup qualifiers for the USMNT over the years, it has also hosted the likes of the U.S. Open Cup final (2004) and was the home for Sporting Kansas City (1996-2008), back when they were still known as the Kansas City Wizards.

Believe it or not, Arrowhead also holds a world record: The Guinness World Records still holds the venue as the loudest-ever stadium, with a sound level of 142.2 dB recorded during the Chiefs' 42-14 win over the New England Patriots on Sept. 29, 2014.

Atlanta

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Capacity: 75,000 (forecasted 65,085 for the World Cup)

When did it open: 2017

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: Atlanta United (MLS), Atlanta Falcons (NFL)

World Cup games: Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H, June 15), UEFA Path D Winner vs. South Africa (Group A, June 18), Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H, June 21), Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C, June 24), IC Path 1 Winner vs. Uzbekistan (Group K, June 27)

As one of the newer venues on this list, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a modern feel and plenty of amenities. The innovative "video halo board" provides 360 degrees of viewing angles and is the largest stadium video display in the world. With another world-topping 2,000-plus TV screens and 1,800 wireless access points, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has technology built into its design. But with transparent materials around much of the stadium's exterior, including the 22,664-square-foot "Window to the City," the outside world doesn't feel too far away.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the largest home stadiums for an MLS club, but that hasn't dampened the atmosphere at games for Atlanta United, a team that drew an average of more than 50,000 before the pandemic and continues top the list for average attendance in MLS. With a canopy over all the seating and a retractable roof over the field, the stadium holds in sound and buzzes with atmosphere. The 2018 MLS Cup, which Atlanta United won, is a testament to the raucous atmosphere this stadium can deliver.

Major events hosted here: Where to begin? In recent years, Super Bowl 53 in 2019, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2018 and MLS Cup 2018 are just three showpiece games inside the dome. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has also hosted the MLS All-Star Game in 2018, with the MLS team losing on penalties to Italian giants Juventus, and a handful of Mexico friendlies since 2019.

It was also the place Kanye West chose to finish working on the album Donda, following a major listening event at the stadium in July, 2021. (He also took in the sights of an Atlanta United game while taking a break from work.)

Miami (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Capacity: 67,518

When did it open: 1987

Field of play dimensions: 105 m x 68 m

Teams that play here: Miami Dolphins (NFL), University of Miami, hosts of the annual Orange Bowl

World Cup games: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H, June 15), Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H, June 21), Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C, June 24), Colombia vs. Portugal (Group K, June 27)

Miami's diverse, rich history has a lot to do with soccer, with the "Magic City" having a team in virtually every pro soccer league that's popped up in the U.S., starting with the North American Soccer League (NASL) in the 1960s through to Major League Soccer in the 2020s with the arrival of David Beckham's Inter Miami CF (currently playing in nearby Ft. Lauderdale).

In order to keep up with the pace and glitz of pro sports, Hard Rock Stadium is fresh off a $500 million revamp that includes a state-of-the-art roof/canopy protecting roughly 90% of the seats from the blazing south Florida sun, giant video screens to give every fan a clear view of the action.

Major events hosted here: The city is no stranger to major events in several sports. Hard Rock Stadium hosted a Clasico between LaLiga powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2017, as well as the NFL's Super Bowl (hosting six times), the NFL's Pro Bowl (2010) and several college football national championship games since 2001. In 2022, it hosted F1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, with a temporary track built around the venue.

Philadelphia

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Capacity: 69,328

When did it open: 2003

Field of play dimensions: 105 m x 68 m

Pro teams that play here: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

World Cup games: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E, June 14), Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C, June 19), France vs. IC Path 2 Winner (Group I, June 22), Curacao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E, June 25), Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L, June 27)

The city of Brotherly Love is bringing the heat as a World Cup venue: Lincoln Financial Field is a multi-purpose venue that's proven it can handle elite events. It's also a zero-waste facility, with 11,000 solar panels and 14 micro wind-turbines to offset, and exceed, the power consumed by the stadium during a full season of Eagles games. Nine tons of food waste have been composted since 2016, as well as directing 100% of all materials away from landfills each year.

Major events hosted here: The first event in the stadium's history was -- gasp -- a soccer game! Manchester United and Barcelona played there barely two years after ground was broken in South Philly and the city's connection to the sport has only grown since, with hosting duties during the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup final both taking place in the city. The NHL's Stadium Series, in which pro hockey plays on special rinks in outdoor arenas around the country, arrived in 2019, with 69,000 fans packing in to watch the hometown Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. It's also a major and regular stop for world-famous musicians, with Taylor Swift (four times), Beyonce (three times), Coldplay (twice) among the notable acts to grab a cheesesteak on their way up and down the East Coast.

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, One MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Capacity: 87,157

When did it open: 2010

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: New York Giants (NFL), New York Jets (NFL)

World Cup games: Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C, June 13), France vs. Senegal (Group I, June 16), Norway vs. Senegal (Group I, June 22), Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E, June 25), Panama vs. England (Group L, June 27)

MetLife is only 12 years old, but it already has considerable experience hosting world-class soccer games. The United States, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia have all played friendlies there, and the International Champions Cup, the Gold Cup and the Copa America Centenario all held games there as well. The Copa held its semifinals and final at the Meadowlands, and the 82,026-strong crowd at the final of the 2016 tournament become the best attended in the competition's history.

Despite its address in New Jersey, MetLife is easily reachable from the heart of New York City: A bus ride from the Port Authority in midtown Manhattan will take 40 to 50 minutes. That convenience helps to explain why the stadium hosts 50 large events every year, seeing more than two million people come through the turnstiles annually.

Major events hosted here: The stadium has seen a lot since its first-ever event, the lacrosse Big City Classic, back in April 2010. As well as being the home of the Jets and Giants, it's hosted XFL games (New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers), the 2014 Super Bowl, two Wrestlemanias (2013, 2019) and a ton of international soccer: Mexico vs. Ecuador was the first in 2010, but the 2016 Copa America Centenario final was a particularly notorious affair as Lionel Messi opted to retire from Argentina duty following defeat to Chile on penalties. (Don't worry, he returned not long after.)

Boston (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Venue: Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035

Capacity: 70,000

When did it open: 2002

Field of play dimensions: 105 meters x 68 meters

Pro teams that play here: New England Revolution (MLS), New England Patriots (NFL)

World Cup games: Haiti vs. Scotland (Group C, June 13), IC Path 2 Winner vs. Norway (Group I, June 16), Scotland vs. Morocco (Group C, June 19), England vs. Ghana (Group L, June 23), Norway vs. France (Group I, June 26)

Some 40 minutes southwest of Boston, Gillette Stadium is no stranger to the World Cup. Its predecessor, Foxboro Stadium -- the site of which is now parking for Revs and Pats games -- hosted six matches in the 1994 tournament, and a further five games in the USWNT's run to the 1999 title. In its current guise, Gillette has been home to World Cup qualifiers, Gold Cups and the Copa America Centenario.

Now in its 20th year, Gillette lacks much of the glitz and modernity of many other stadiums hosting a match in 2026, but it underwent network renovations in 2016 to improve Wi-Fi availability and its food and drink offerings on main concourses are undergoing revamps to ensure fans' appetites are as satisfied as they are at stadiums increasingly offering gourmet bites. The Revolution averaged just 18,861 in attendance last season, but the Patriots have enjoyed a sellout streak dating back to 1994 and foster one of the more atmospheric home-field advantages in the NFL.

Major events hosted here: Gillette has been a long-time soccer host over its two decades of being open, and we're not just talking about the New England Revolution. From CONCACAF Gold Cup games to Women's World Cup games, Gillette's been ever-present for both the men's and women's national teams. It's a major East Coast tour stop for some of the world's biggest musical acts, it's hosted Premier League Lacrosse and more primetime NFL games (thanks to the Patriots' remarkable success) than can be counted.

VENUES IN MEXICO

All three of the Mexico venues up for hosting were selected by FIFA in Thursday's announcement.

Mexico City

Venue Name: Estadio Azteca , Calz. De Tlalpan 3465, Sta. Ursula Coapa, Coyoacan, 04650 Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Capacity: 87,523

When did it open: 1966

Field of play dimensions: 105 m x 68 m

Pro teams that play here: Mexico's national teams, Club America, Cruz Azul

World Cup games: Mexico vs. South Africa (Group A, June 11), Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Group K, June 17), UEFA Path D Winner vs. Mexico (Group A, June 24)

Just the name evokes tales of some of the sport's biggest legends. Pele won his third and final World Cup with Brazil here in 1970. Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored his "Hand of God" goal (as well as an equally incredible solo effort dubbed as the "Goal of the Century") against England in the 1986 quarterfinals, before holding off West Germany in the thrilling final. It is the only stadium that will have the distinction of hosting matches in three men's World Cup editions, and also served as a host of the 1971 predecessor to the Women's World Cup.

Recent renovations, largely in part to host NFL games, have reduced the capacity -- from over 114,000 to about 87,000 -- and have certainly dampened its once cacophonous atmosphere (just ask any USMNT player or fan of a certain era). It is the official home of El Tri and serves two Liga MX giants in Club America and Cruz Azul. Simply put, one of soccer's great cathedrals.

Major events hosted here: Need we say more? In addition to the above, the mighty Azteca has hosted Michael Jackson, Menudo, U2 and Shakira, as well as nine NFL games (1994-2019) with another planned for 2022 between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Monterrey (Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon)

Venue Name: Estadio BBVA , Av Pablo Livas 2011, Col. La Pastora, 67140 Guadalupe, NL, Mexico

Capacity: 53,460

When did it open: 2015

Field of play dimensions: 105 m x 68 m

Pro teams that play here: Monterrey

World Cup games: UEFA Path B Winner vs. Tunisia (Group F, June 14), Tunisia vs. Japan (Group F, June 20), South Africa vs. South Korea (Group A, June 24)

Mexico's newest soccer stadium has become a must-visit venue for any Liga MX fan. Opened in 2015, it has been the setting for well-funded Monterrey, which experience a new period of success since moving in. Despite having a LEED environmental design award and including all the trappings of a modern venue, it has yet to host a Mexico men's national team match. However, it will co-host the CONCACAF W Championship in July, which will pit the region's top women's sides -- including the U.S. women's national team.

Major events hosted here: In addition to this summer's planned W Championship, Justin Bieber did perform here in 2017 on the Purpose World Tour.

Guadalajara (Zapopan, Jalisco)

Venue Name: Estadio Akron , Av Circuito JVC 2800, El Bajio, 45019 Zapopan, JAL, Mexico

Capacity: 48,071

When did it open: 2010

Field of play dimensions: 105 m x 68 m

Pro teams that play here: Chivas

World Cup games: South Korea vs. UEFA Path D Winner (Group A, June 11), Mexico vs. South Korea (Group A, June 18), Colombia vs. IC Path 1 Winner (Group K, June 23), Uruguay vs. Spain (Group H, June 26)

The house that Sir Alex Ferguson and "Chicharito" debuted. In 2010, when Chivas hosted Manchester United in a summer friendly to open the venue, Javier Hernandez played the first half for the home side before ceremoniously transferring to the Premier League side for the second.

Its distinct architecture harkens to a volcano covered by a ring of smoke. Mexico's men's national team has played here just once, but it hosted the region's most recent men's Olympic qualifying tournament, and provides an intimate and lively setting for arguably Liga MX's most followed club.

Major events hosted here: Despite not being a venue of choice for El Tri, it did host eight matches of the 2011 U-17 World Cup as well as serving as the opening and closing ceremony site for the 2011 Pan American Games, hosting all the soccer games in that competition to boot.

VENUES IN CANADA

Of the three host cities in contention for the Canadian contingent, only Edmonton was not selected by FIFA as a tournament site.

Vancouver

Venue Name: BC Place , 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6B 4Y8

Capacity: 54,600

When did it open: 1983

Field of play dimensions: 107m x 69m

Pro teams that play here: Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS), BC Lions (CFL)

World Cup games: Australia vs. UEFA Path C Winner (Group D, June 13), Canada vs. Qatar (Group B, June 18), New Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G, June 21), Switzerland vs. Canada (Group B, June 24), New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G, June 26)

This venue has already hosted a World Cup final before: It's where the U.S. women's national team won the 2015 World Cup on the back of a sensational Carli Lloyd hat trick to beat Japan, 5-2. BC Place is smack dab in downtown Vancouver, walking distance from bars and restaurants that World Cup-goers will take over, and in 2015, Robson Street was a sea of red, white and blue marching toward the stadium.

The surface of BC Place is infamously artificial turf, which players sued FIFA over in 2015. That's why Vancouver did not originally vie for a hosting spot, but late in the process the British Columbia city replaced Montreal as a candidate city. To meet the requirements for the 2026 tournament, BC Place will install grass after winning its bid to host games. In about 20 minutes, the roof can be opened or closed as needed.

Major events hosted here: In addition to its 2015 World Cup duties, BC Place is the annual host of the Canada Sevens (part of rugby's World Sevens Series), was the main stadium for both the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2011 Paralympics, and has hosted the NFL (San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-21 in 1998). In 1987, it even put on an Australian rules football match and hosted British royalty when Prince Charles and Princess Diana attended, and officially opened, the 1986 World Expo.

Toronto

Venue Name: BMO Field , 170 Princes Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3CS

Capacity: 45,500 after expansion (40,100 actual seating capacity for World Cup)

When did it open: 2007

Field of play dimensions: 105 m x 68 m

Pro teams that play here: Toronto FC (MLS), Toronto Argonauts (CFL)

World Cup games: Canada vs. UEFA Path A Winner (Group B, June 12), Ghana vs. Panama (Group L, June 17), Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E, June 20), Panama vs. Croatia (Group L, June 23), Senegal vs. IC Path 2 Winner (Group I, June 26)

BMO Field was not part of the very successful 2015 Women's World Cup because it was hosting the Pan American Games around the same time, but it has hosted games for the U-20 men's and U-20 women's World Cups. Ahead of the Pan Am Games, BMO Field added a $120 million expansion that included an additional 8,400 seats, a new canopy covering almost all seats, new locker rooms and premium suites. The stadium is set to expand again ahead of the 2026 World Cup with plans to accommodate roughly an additional 17,000 more people for a total of more than 45,000.

Only a couple miles from the heart of Canada's largest city, BMO Field is accessible by streetcar and subway, making it an ideal host city for World Cup-goers to add to their itineraries. The in-stadium poutine -- squeaky cheese curds and brown gravy over French fries -- is as comforting as any you'll find elsewhere in Canada.

Major events hosted here: From the Canada national rugby team to the 2016 CFL Grey Cup final, BMO Field is no stranger to live action. It's hosted MLS Cup (2016, 2017) by virtue of Toronto FC having home-field advantage, but it was also a major site for the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2014 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup.