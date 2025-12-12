Wilfried Nancy: Celtic 'too soft' in loss but I expected tough start

Open Extended Reactions

Wilfried Nancy claimed his Celtic players were "too soft" in their disastrous first half against Roma but expressed confidence they would quickly get to grips with his tactical demands.

Nancy became the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two matches as the Italians won 3-0 at Parkhead in the Europa League.

The Hoops were three goals behind to a Liam Scales own goal and Evan Ferguson double before Arne Engels missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Although they showed more life and attacking intent in a second half which saw goals disallowed for tight offside calls at either end, Roma had the game won by the break and seemed to ease off.

Nancy appeared to suggest that Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney had left him with some jaded players after being fielded in consecutive games but the Frenchman picked the same starting lineup that lost to Hearts in his first match in charge.

Showing signs of frustration with being asked if he had expected such a difficult start, the former Columbus Crew head coach said: "I expected it. Come on guys, I just came one week ago.

"A few players played six games in a row, we have injured players, we have big games coming. So I expected that.

"I want to be positive, we have situations I can be positive about but tonight was difficult.

Wilfried Nancy oversaw a second straight defeat to start his career as Celtic manager. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

"In the first half we were too soft in certain moments. We have to be stronger. We have to use our body. We could be better individually to accept the pressure and keep the ball.

"We didn't cope with the intensity in the first half. The second half was better. When we raised the pressure we were able to connect better. We need to be closer to be able to connect and get forward quicker."

Despite such a difficult start, which continues with Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren, Nancy has overhauled Celtic's formation, moving to a back three, asking his wide players to play at wing-back, switching from three in midfield to a square.

He hinted that changes to his Hampden lineup would be limited to personnel.

When asked about the tactical issues, he said: "I think they did well. We had a bit of difficulty with the intensity but the second half I saw good stuff.

"I think they are on board with that. The connection I have with them is there. I am confident in my players. It's been four days [of training]. It's not an excuse but it's a fact.

"I accept the challenge. I knew that before. I could have said I would come later. I knew we had big games coming, I knew it would be difficult.

"But I have belief in my players. I am really confident because they are engaged, I feel and I see good things.

"But it is a big challenge because we have no training, just rest. Many players played many games in a row. This is the situation. I don't like to hide behind things but these are the facts.

"We have a lot of injured players, this is the reality."