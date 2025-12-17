Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod, 21, dies in car crash

Ethan McLeod joined Macclesfield FC last summer, making three league appearances this season. Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Macclesfield FC confirmed on Wednesday that forward Ethan McLeod has died in a car crash at the age of 21.

The club said McLeod was involved in a traffic collision on the M1 when driving back from Tuesday night's National League North away game at Bedford Town, in which he had been a substitute.

"Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our first team squad, who had his whole life ahead of him," Macclesfield said in a statement. "But more than that, Ethan's infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.

"In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be -- both on and off the pitch.

"Ethan's professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces -- even on the darkest of days."

McLeod spent much of his youth career at Premier League club Wolves but had brief spells for semi-professional sides Alvechurch, Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge.

He joined Macclesfield on a free transfer last summer, making three league appearances this season.

"News of Ethan's passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now," Macclesfield added.

"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan's passing will undeniably never heal -- but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan's vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future."