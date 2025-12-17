Open Extended Reactions

Maccabi Tel-Aviv, whose supporters were controversially excluded from a match at Aston Villa last month, have been given a suspended one-match away fan ban by UEFA for racist chanting.

European football's governing body confirmed its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) had fined the Israeli club €20,000 ($23,470) in relation to their fans' conduct at a Europa League tie away to German side Stuttgart on Dec. 11.

The CEDB also imposed a ban on Maccabi selling tickets to their fans for their next UEFA competition match away from home, suspended for a probationary period of two years.

The Press Association understands the sanction related to anti-Arab chanting by Maccabi fans.

Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling for safety reasons for an earlier Europa League tie away to Villa on Nov. 6 by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which said it had acted on advice from West Midlands Police.

There were no serious incidents at the match, although 11 arrests were made on the day of the game.

The decision was heavily criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described it as "wrong." Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called on the police to review its decision.

Police chiefs were called to give evidence to the Home Affairs Committee of MPs on Dec. 1 regarding the decision, with the committee chair Karen Bradley having requested further information in letters to the police, the SAG and the UK Football Policing Unit.

