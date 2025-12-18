Women's Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United learn fate

Open Extended Reactions

The Women's Champions League draw for the knockout phase takes place on Thursday, and you can follow all the updates live with ESPN.

The league phase ended on Wednesday, with the top 12 teams securing a spot in the knockout rounds, which will be shown live on Disney+.

The top four of Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all secured direct passage to the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight will take part in a two-legged playoff round.

The eight teams to take part in this round are Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Wolfsburg, Paris FC, Atlético Madrid and OH Leuven.

The draw, which is taking place in Nyon, will set the bracket from the playoff stage all the way until the final in Oslo.

Tune in below for LIVE updates.