LONDON -- United States defender Chris Richards said it "won't be long" until he's back for Crystal Palace.

The American was taken off on a stretcher with a nasty cut to his right foot in the second half of Palace's match against Arsenal in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

"Thanks everybody for the messages, won't be long til I'm back," Richards wrote on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner didn't have a timetable for when Richards would return.

Palace host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, then welcome Fulham on New Year's Day.

"He got a knock on his foot, a stamp on his foot, and it had to be stitched," Glasner said about Richards after the game against Arsenal. "I don't know how many stitches, but a few.

"The doctor told me it doesn't look so bad. I'm always hopeful. We have to be hopeful. I don't know if he will be OK for the Tottenham game, but I'm still hoping that he will be back against Fulham."

Arsenal beat Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Richards, 25, has been a regular starter for the U.S. He missed the 2022 World Cup because of a leg injury, but is expected to be a major contributor for Mauricio Pochettino's side as it co-hosts the World Cup in 2026 along with Canada and Mexico.

The Americans are already sweating the fitness of one key player after captain Tyler Adams tore his MCL on Dec. 15 in Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Manchester United.

Adams is expected to be out for two to three months as he recovers from the injury, and the U.S. is hoping he will be available by the summer.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.