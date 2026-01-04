Tottenham's Thomas Frank accepts Brennan Johnson exit poor timing

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has hinted that Brennan Johnson's exit from the club may have come at the wrong time after forward Mohammed Kudus was forced off with an injury on Sunday.
Johnson's £35m move to Crystal Palace was confirmed on Friday, and he started for Palace in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on the same day Spurs drew at home to Sunderland.
Kudus joins an extensive list of attacking injuries in north London with Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and James Maddison all out with Xavi Simons missing the game through suspension.
And while Frank said he "backed" the club's decisions in the transfer market, the Dane acknowledged it may not have come at the best time with his side so stretched going forward.
"The decisions [transfers] are made and decisions I'm backing in every aspect," Frank told a news conference after his side again dropped points at home.
"There's always more bigger picture stuff to some of those decisions. So sometimes it can look like perfect timing, sometimes [it] looks like not so perfect timing.
"I think it's very important to [know], we took this decision [to let Johnson go] before Mo [Kudus] got injured, we don't know how it looks like [his injury].
"Sometimes, decisions make more sense further down the line, and know there was an opportunity to sell a player, which the club hasn't been quite good at in the past and sometimes the window to do that can be quite small."
With his side lacking attacking depth after Johnson's exit and a draw that saw their own fans boo them off the pitch against Sunderland, Frank also said that Spurs are ready and willing to be active in the January window.
"As I said, we are out there, we are alert, the club really want to see what we can do to strengthen the squad and the team, I say many times its a difficult window," Frank said.
"We still need to have the short-term solutions that need to be long-term aswell."