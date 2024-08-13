How do the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs work on the PGA Tour?

Open Extended Reactions

In sports, postseason events offer top prizes. For golfers on the PGA Tour, the postseason starts with the FedEx Cup playoffs, a three-week march toward the FedEx Cup championship trophy.

As golf's biggest names look to capture the PGA Tour's biggest prize, here's what to know about the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs.

What is the FedEx Cup?

The FedEx Cup is a season-long points competition that culminates with a playoff consisting of three events to determine the FedEx Cup champion. The PGA Tour first introduced the FedEx Cup in 2007.

How many players qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs?

Players on the PGA Tour earn points that make up the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 in the standings qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The field shrinks to 50 after the first playoff event, and to 30 after the second. The remaining 30 players compete for the FedEx Cup at the third and final playoff event.

What are the three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship make up the FedEx Cup playoffs.

What is the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs schedule?

Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee

Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado

Aug.29-Sept.1: Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

Who won the 2023 FedEx Cup?

Viktor Hovland won last year's FedEx Cup after shooting 27-under at the 2023 Tour Championship. The victory marked Hovland's first FedEx Cup title.

Who has won the most FedEx Cup championships?

Rory McIlroy has won a PGA Tour-leading three FedEx Cup championships (2016, 2019, 2022).

What does the 2024 FedEx Cup champion receive in prize money?

The total bonus pool for the FedEx Cup Playoffs is $100 million, with the winner earning $25 million.

Who are the all-time winners of the FedEx Cup?

2023 - Viktor Hovland

2022 - Rory McIlroy

2021 - Patrick Cantlay

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Rory McIlroy

2018 - Justin Rose

2017 - Justin Thomas

2016 - Rory McIlroy

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Billy Horschel

2013 - Henrik Stenson

2012 - Brandt Snedeker

2011 - Bill Haas

2010 - Jim Furyk

2009 - Tiger Woods

2008 - Vijay Singh

2007 - Tiger Woods

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for breaking news, features, rankings, scores, schedules and more.