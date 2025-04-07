Open Extended Reactions

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Bernhard Langer said years ago, he asked Augusta National officials if there was an age limit for past champions to receive an exemption to return to play at the Masters.

"You'll know when it's time," he was told.

On Monday, Langer, 67 and a two-time winner of the green jacket in 1985 and 1993, said it's apparent that it's time. His 41st Masters appearance will be his last.

"It's very emotional," Langer said. "After four decades, it's going to be bittersweet. I knew it was time to call it quits as a player."

Langer has dominated the Champions Tour with a record 47 career wins, including at least one in each of the past 18 years. But he said during his practice round Sunday that he realized again he's not equipped to compete at Augusta National anymore at 7,510 yards.

"The course is just getting too long and I'm getting shorter and shorter," he said. "I knew I wasn't going to be in contention anymore. I probably should have quit several years ago because where I'm driving it, I sometimes can't see the flag. There's par-4s when I'm hitting 3-wood into the green when other guys are hitting 8-irons, 9-irons, 7-irons. This course is not built to be hitting those kind of clubs."

Langer had planned for last year to be his last, but then injured his Achilles while playing pickleball in February 2024, and had to skip the tournament to rehab. He said returning to Augusta was a big part of his rehab motivation, but just getting back to being able simply stand or walk was difficult. The famous hills of Augusta now pose a different test than in years past.

"I've been playing competitive golf, I think, since May or so last year ... but I've been driving a golf cart most of the time," Langer said. "I walked 18 holes yesterday [in a practice round], and I was totally exhausted and done. I was glad I could do it, but walking five or six days in a row on this terrain, it's going to be really hard."

Langer walked into the interview room and joked that it had been a while since he'd been there. He watched a video of highlights of his career while holding back his emotion, saying afterward that coming from Anhausen, Germany, a village of 500 people to this point has been an "incredible journey."

He joked about his stylish all-red outfit he wore in his first win in 1985, saying he always tells Tiger Woods, "I was the one wearing a red shirt first; you came later." He recalled his wife greeting him eight years later after his second championship, but this time with three children.

"Usually I'm pretty good compartmentalizing, so when I'm inside the ropes, my mind switches to being a competitor, play golf and take care of the task in front of me," he said. "But I might get a bit emotional looking around and the spectators, seeing my family, my kids, my grandkids, my brother and other friends that are going to be supporting me this week."