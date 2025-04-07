Jeff Darlington reveals how Monday's suspended practice at the Masters will affect the field. (1:03)

It's Masters week.

The first major championship of the season is set to tee off Thursday, with Scottie Scheffler looking for his third green jacket in four years.

But he'll have plenty of competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and others.

Here's all the details on ESPN's coverage of the 2025 tournament.

How to watch

Tuesday

Tuesday at the Masters, noon- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Wednesday

Wednesday at the Masters, 10 a.m.-noon on ESPN+

SportsCenter at the Masters, noon-1 p.m. on ESPN

Masters Par 3 Contest, noon-4 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+

Welcome to the Masters, 1-2 p.m. on ESPN

Masters Par 3 Contest, 2-4 p.m. on ESPN

SportsCenter at the Masters, 4-5 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday

SportsCenter at the Masters, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN

ESPN Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Amen Corner Live, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+

Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 p.m. on ESPN

First Round, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

SportsCenter at the Masters, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN

Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Amen Corner Live, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+

Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 p.m. on ESPN

Second Round, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Third Round, 5-6 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Sunday

Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+

Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Final Round, 5-7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

News from the Masters

