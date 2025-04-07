It's Masters week.
The first major championship of the season is set to tee off Thursday, with Scottie Scheffler looking for his third green jacket in four years.
But he'll have plenty of competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and others.
Here's all the details on ESPN's coverage of the 2025 tournament.
How to watch
Tuesday
Tuesday at the Masters, noon- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Wednesday
Wednesday at the Masters, 10 a.m.-noon on ESPN+
SportsCenter at the Masters, noon-1 p.m. on ESPN
Masters Par 3 Contest, noon-4 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+
Welcome to the Masters, 1-2 p.m. on ESPN
Masters Par 3 Contest, 2-4 p.m. on ESPN
SportsCenter at the Masters, 4-5 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday
SportsCenter at the Masters, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN
ESPN Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Amen Corner Live, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 p.m. on ESPN
First Round, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes
SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday
SportsCenter at the Masters, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN
Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Amen Corner Live, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 p.m. on ESPN
Second Round, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes
SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Third Round, 5-6 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
Sunday
Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Final Round, 5-7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
News from the Masters
Bernhard Langer will make this Masters appearance his last. Read
Xander Schauffele confident for Masters after injury setback. Read
Tiger Woods' design firm to craft 9-hole course in Augusta. Read
Masters practice suspended Monday due to rain, threat of storms. Read
Singh withdraws from Masters because of injury. Read
Carla Bernat Escuder, 21, wins Augusta National Women's Amateur. Read
Masters tiers: Ranking all 96 players from favorites to hopefuls
Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Is this Rory McIlroy's year? We break down the Masters field from the clear favorite all the way to the players just looking to make the cut. Read
Henry Brown's golf journey included caddying for Lee Elder and much more
Lee Elder was the first Black golfer in the Masters 50 years ago. His caddie that week was Augusta native Henry Brown, who has his own unique golf story. Read
2025 Masters golf betting odds to win: Scheffler, McIlroy the favorites
Odds for the 2025 Masters including to win, top-5, top-10 and top-20 finishes, first round and to make the cut. Read
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Masters menu
From cowboy ribeye to chili, the Texas native and two-time Masters winner left his mark on the menu for this year's champions dinner. Read
From 2024: The inevitability of Scottie Scheffler winning
Scheffler's 2024 Masters performance acted as both a reminder and a warning: This is the best player in the world and he could be just getting started. Read