          Masters 2025: How to watch, who can win, news, more

          play
          How will Monday's weather at the Masters affect the golfers? (1:03)

          Jeff Darlington reveals how Monday's suspended practice at the Masters will affect the field. (1:03)

          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2025, 02:21 PM

          It's Masters week.

          The first major championship of the season is set to tee off Thursday, with Scottie Scheffler looking for his third green jacket in four years.

          But he'll have plenty of competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and others.

          Here's all the details on ESPN's coverage of the 2025 tournament.

          How to watch

          Tuesday
          Tuesday at the Masters, noon- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

          Wednesday
          Wednesday at the Masters, 10 a.m.-noon on ESPN+
          SportsCenter at the Masters, noon-1 p.m. on ESPN
          Masters Par 3 Contest, noon-4 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+
          Welcome to the Masters, 1-2 p.m. on ESPN
          Masters Par 3 Contest, 2-4 p.m. on ESPN
          SportsCenter at the Masters, 4-5 p.m. on ESPN

          Thursday
          SportsCenter at the Masters, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN
          ESPN Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Amen Corner Live, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
          Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 p.m. on ESPN
          First Round, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes
          SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN

          Friday
          SportsCenter at the Masters, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN
          Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Amen Corner Live, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
          Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 p.m. on ESPN
          Second Round, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes
          SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN

          Saturday
          Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Third Round, 5-6 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

          Sunday
          Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Holes: 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on ESPN+
          Masters Featured Holes: 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
          Final Round, 5-7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

          News from the Masters

          Bernhard Langer will make this Masters appearance his last. Read
          Xander Schauffele confident for Masters after injury setback. Read
          Tiger Woods' design firm to craft 9-hole course in Augusta. Read
          Masters practice suspended Monday due to rain, threat of storms. Read
          Singh withdraws from Masters because of injury. Read
          Carla Bernat Escuder, 21, wins Augusta National Women's Amateur. Read

          Masters tiers: Ranking all 96 players from favorites to hopefuls

          Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Is this Rory McIlroy's year? We break down the Masters field from the clear favorite all the way to the players just looking to make the cut. Read

          Henry Brown's golf journey included caddying for Lee Elder and much more

          Lee Elder was the first Black golfer in the Masters 50 years ago. His caddie that week was Augusta native Henry Brown, who has his own unique golf story. Read

          2025 Masters golf betting odds to win: Scheffler, McIlroy the favorites

          Odds for the 2025 Masters including to win, top-5, top-10 and top-20 finishes, first round and to make the cut. Read

          Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Masters menu

          From cowboy ribeye to chili, the Texas native and two-time Masters winner left his mark on the menu for this year's champions dinner. Read

          From 2024: The inevitability of Scottie Scheffler winning

          Scheffler's 2024 Masters performance acted as both a reminder and a warning: This is the best player in the world and he could be just getting started. Read