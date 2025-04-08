Bryson DeChambeau pulls back the curtain on how he has been testing his driver heads ahead of the Masters. (1:21)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Bryson DeChambeau said he is getting "super close" to finding the perfect driver head to suit his powerful game at this week's Masters, where he will look to build on his career-best finish at the tournament a year ago.

The two-time major champion got off to a hot start at Augusta National last year, carding an opening round 65 to take the 18-hole lead before finishing tied for sixth.

DeChambeau, a physics degree holder nicknamed "The Scientist" for his calculated approach to the game, wrote notes on the bottom of different driver heads with a red Sharpie at the range on Tuesday as he doggedly pursued the ideal club.

"Just trying to get that dialed-in head, that perfect head," DeChambeau told reporters. "Been working a lot on some equipment stuff and super close.

"But for my speeds, it's just so tedious, and they have to be so precisely measured and defined... I'm swinging it really good right now, so I'm just trying to get the most precise thing in my hand for this week."

DeChambeau, who will be making his ninth appearance at the tournament, said learning to master his nerves was just as important as perfecting his equipment.

"As an amateur I felt like I knew the golf course pretty well, but I didn't know how to control a lot of the nerves that flowed through my body," said the 31-year-old American.

"That was something that I still work on today. Even last week, I felt nerves going into Sunday, and I'm learning how to control that better and better each time."

He said he would advise younger players struggling with nerves to focus on honing their skills in practice and learning breathing techniques.

"But ultimately you've got to get up there and face the fear of those nerves, of that adrenaline going through your body and going, OK, I'm all right, how do I take control of this in the best way I possibly can," he said.

"That's the best piece of advice I could give someone. It's skill set, breathing, and then you've got to let go."

DeChambeau, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, finished fifth in last week's event in Miami and hopes that momentum will carry him to his first Masters victory.

"Last week, the winds were blowing 20 miles an hour at the Blue Monster, and I told myself to be patient, it's great prep work for this week," DeChambeau said. "So I felt like I was really patient last week and gave myself a good run. Hopefully that pays off this week."

Information from Reuters and Field Level Media was used in this report.