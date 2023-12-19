High school boys' basketball superlatives: the most productive, versatile and impactful recruits

Open Extended Reactions

With the high school season in full swing, I have attended dozens of live games and watched even more on stream as the season begins to heat up.

Teams are now rounding into midseason form, so it's the perfect time to take a deep dive into some of the most exciting senior prospects in the 2024 class.

Many of these stars -- along with others yet to emerge -- will play at one of the nation's most prestigious events at the 48th City of Palms Classic from Monday-Friday in Fort Myers, Florida. ESPNU will air the semifinals (Friday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) and final (Saturday, 9 p.m.).

Let's take a look at the standout names to know by awarding some superlatives ahead of 2024.

Most potential