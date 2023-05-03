Yes, it's still early -- but as the calendar turns to May, it's impossible to deny that the top of the MLB standings looks very different from what was expected going into the season. In fact, only one of the teams our experts predicted to win their divisions ahead of Opening Day is in first place right now.

Which of the fast starts is most surprising, what's powering the rising teams and how long will their unexpected stays atop their divisions last? Let's dig in with a look at each of the six early division leaders, including a surprise score and snapshot of what's powered them to the top -- and if it will continue.

AL East: Tampa Bay Rays

Surprise score: 7

Signature game: Down 3-0 against the White Sox this past Saturday, the Rays exploded for 10 runs in the seventh inning, hitting three home runs and two doubles and stealing three bases along the way. The Rays hit just 139 home runs last season; they finished April with 61.

Key statistic: Those 61 home runs were not only a record for April, but only two teams since 2010 have hit more home runs in any month (the Yankees in August of 2021 and the Blue Jays in September of 2021). The Rays had four players hit seven home runs in April; 17 teams had no players hit seven.

Key player: After a hot start, Jeffrey Springs went down with an injury requiring Tommy John surgery, so the eventual return of Tyler Glasnow from an oblique injury will be vital for the rotation depth. Glasnow had his own TJ surgery in 2021, returned at the end of last season to make two starts, but then injured his oblique throwing a live batting practice session at the end of February. Even without Springs, a rotation with Glasnow, Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Zach Eflin should rate among the best in the majors.