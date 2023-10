This year, MLB's wild-card round wasn't really that wild. As we say so often, anything can happen in a short series, even four of them -- and so four sweeps is what we got.

Now, before we've even settled into our seats, we're getting ready for the division series. And with the matchups set, it's time to consider the viewpoints of the teams who were watching along with the rest of us. What did they see that might give them pause? What might have them licking their chops?

Let's assess.