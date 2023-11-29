Open Extended Reactions

Baseball's winter meetings start Monday, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding this year's free agents, led by Shohei Ohtani.

Still, there's nothing quite like a blockbuster trade. Although these days you likely won't see a superstar traded for another superstar, there are a few big names who could switch cities for the right package of prospects. Juan Soto, for one, has been the talk of MLB executives as being available this winter. Could the San Diego Padres strike a deal with the New York Yankees? Or how about with ... the Seattle Mariners?

Starting with Soto, ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Kiley McDaniel run through some of the All-Star caliber players who would rock Nashville if they're traded next week. For each, they break down the teams that would make the most sense -- and would be the most fun -- as destinations, and what each of them might offer up in return.