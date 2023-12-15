Open Extended Reactions

The deal: Los Angeles Dodgers acquire RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca

The Dodgers needed a starting pitcher. The Rays needed to trim some payroll. It's no surprise then that the two clubs matched up on a deal for Glasnow, with the Dodgers acquiring one of the most talented and intriguing pitchers in the game -- and his $25 million salary for 2024 -- and the Rays getting a projectable young pitcher in return. The deal will be official once Glasnow signs an extension with L.A., which is expected, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Let's break it down:

Dodgers: It didn't take long for the Dodgers to spend some of the millions they won't be paying Shohei Ohtani in 2024, acquiring a potential No. 1 starter in Glasnow. It's a move that makes sense for both teams: The Dodgers have to replace 99 starts from last year's roster, and the Rays were desperate to move Glasnow's salary (and were able to include Margot and his $10 million salary as well).