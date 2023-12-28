Skip to main content
2024 MLB predictions: One stat to make or break every NL team
David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer
Dec 28, 2023, 12:00 PM
Close
Covers MLB for ESPN.com
Former deputy editor of Page 2
Been with ESPN.com since 1995
Follow on X
Email
Open Extended Reactions