Open Extended Reactions

Roman Anthony checked off an important box Monday in his young MLB career.

The highly touted Boston Red Sox center fielder went deep in the top of the first inning for the first home run of his career. Anthony smashed a 96 mph sinker from Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert.

The baseball went 391 feet and gave Boston an early 1-0 lead as it looks to win its sixth game in a row.

Roman Anthony goes deep for his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/nRORmnyxrC — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2025

The Red Sox called up Anthony a week ago, two days after the 21-year-old hit a 497-foot home run for Triple-A Worcester. Deemed the No. 1 prospect in baseball, he had 10 home runs in 58 games with Worcester.

But since being called up, Anthony has struggled, batting .059 and recording three RBIs heading into Monday. His lone MLB hit came in his second game last Tuesday. Anthony didn't record another hit until his home run Monday.

Anthony's home run comes a day after Boston traded Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade to the San Francisco Giants.