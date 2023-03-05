All-time UFC women's flyweight champions

The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.
Current champion
• Won title: March 4, 2023
• Outcome: Sub4 over Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)
• Defenses: 0
Past champion
• Won title: Dec. 8, 2018
• Outcome: UD over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 231)
• Defenses: 7
Nicco Montaño
• Won title: Dec. 1, 2017
• Outcome: UD over Roxanne Modafferi (TUF 26 Finale)*
• Defenses: 0**
* -- Won "The Ultimate Fighter" finale to earn inaugural title
** -- Stripped of title on Sept. 7, 2018, after being hospitalized prior to UFC 228 weigh-in