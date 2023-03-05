        <
          All-time UFC women's flyweight champions

          Alexa Grasso ended the long reign of Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285. Getty Images
          Mar 5, 2023
          • ESPN.com

          The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

          All-time UFC champions by division:
          Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
          Middleweight | Welterweight
          Lightweight | Featherweight
          Bantamweight | Flyweight
          Women's featherweight
          Women's bantamweight
          Women's flyweight
          Women's strawweight

          Current champion

          Alexa Grasso

          Won title: March 4, 2023
          Outcome: Sub4 over Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)
          Defenses: 0

          Past champion

          Valentina Shevchenko

          Won title: Dec. 8, 2018
          Outcome: UD over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 231)
          Defenses: 7

          Nicco Montaño
          Won title: Dec. 1, 2017
          Outcome: UD over Roxanne Modafferi (TUF 26 Finale)*
          Defenses: 0**

          * -- Won "The Ultimate Fighter" finale to earn inaugural title

          ** -- Stripped of title on Sept. 7, 2018, after being hospitalized prior to UFC 228 weigh-in