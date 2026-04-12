All-time UFC light heavyweight champions

The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.
Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.
All-time UFC champions by division:
Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
Middleweight | Welterweight
Lightweight | Men's featherweight
Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight
Women's featherweight
Women's bantamweight
Women's flyweight
Strawweight
Current champion
Carlos Ulberg
• Won title: April 11, 2026
• Outcome: KO1 over Jiří Procházka (UFC 327)
• Defenses: 0
Past champions
Alex Pereira
• Won title: Oct. 4, 2025
• Outcome: TKO1 over Magomed Ankalaev (UFC 320)
• Defenses: 0
* -- Vacated title on April 11, 2026, to challenge for the UFC interim heavyweight championship
Magomed Ankalaev
• Won title: March 8, 2025
• Outcome: UD over Alex Pereira (UFC 313)
• Defenses: 0
Alex Pereira
• Won title: Nov. 11, 2023
• Outcome: TKO2 over Jirí Procházka (UFC 295)
• Defenses: 2
Jamahal Hill
• Won title: Jan. 21, 2023
• Outcome: UD over Glover Teixeira (UFC 283)
• Defenses: 0*
* -- Vacated title on July 14, 2023, after suffering an Achilles injury with a long recovery time
Jiri Prochazka
• Won title: June 11, 2022
• Outcome: Sub5 over Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)
• Defenses: 0*
* -- Vacated title on Nov. 23, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury with a long recovery time
Glover Teixeira
• Won title: Oct. 30, 2021
• Outcome: Sub2 over Jan Blachowicz (UFC 267)
• Defenses: 0
Jan Blachowicz
• Won title: Sept. 26, 2020
• Outcome: TKO2 over Dominick Reyes (UFC 253)
• Defenses: 1
Jon Jones
• Won title: Dec. 29, 2018
• Outcome: TKO3 over Alexander Gustafsson (UFC 232)
• Defenses: 3*
* -- Vacated title on Aug. 17, 2020, amid contentious contract negotiations with the UFC
Daniel Cormier
• Won title: May 23, 2015
• Outcome: SUB3 over Anthony Johnson (UFC 187)
• Defenses: 2*
* -- Vacated title on Dec. 28, 2018, after opting to defend only his heavyweight belt
Jon Jones
• Won title: March 19, 2011
• Outcome: TKO3 over Mauricio Rua (UFC 128)
• Defenses: 8*
* -- Stripped of title on April 28, 2015, for violating UFC's Athlete Code of Conduct policy
Mauricio Rua
• Won title: May 8, 2010
• Outcome: KO1 over Lyoto Machida (UFC 113)
• Defenses: 0
Lyoto Machida
• Won title: May 23, 2009
• Outcome: TKO2 over Rashad Evans (UFC 98)
• Defenses: 1
Rashad Evans
• Won title: Dec. 27, 2008
• Outcome: KO3 over Forrest Griffin (UFC 92)
• Defenses: 0
Forrest Griffin
• Won title: July 5, 2008
• Outcome: UD5 over Quinton Jackson (UFC 86)
• Defenses: 0
Quinton Jackson
• Won title: May 26, 2007
• Outcome: KO1 over Chuck Liddell (UFC 71)
• Defenses: 1
Chuck Liddell
• Won title: April 16, 2005
• Outcome: KO1 over Randy Couture (UFC 52)
• Defenses: 4
Randy Couture
• Won title: Aug. 21, 2004
• Outcome: KO3 over Vitor Belfort
• Defenses: 0
Vitor Belfort
• Won title: Jan. 31, 2004
• Outcome: KO1 over Randy Couture (UFC 46)
• Defenses: 0
Randy Couture
• Won title: Sept. 26, 2003
• Outcome: UD5 over Tito Ortiz (UFC 44)
• Defenses: 0
Tito Ortiz
• Won title: April 14, 2000
• Outcome: UD5 over Wanderlei Silva (UFC 25)
• Defenses: 5
Frank Shamrock
• Won title: Sept. 21, 1997
• Outcome: SUB1 over Kevin Jackson (UFC Japan)
• Defenses: 4*
* -- Vacated title on Nov. 24, 1999, when he retired from the UFC