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          All-time UFC light heavyweight champions

          Carlos Ulberg overcame a knee injury to become champion at UFC 327. Sam Navarro/Imagn Images
          • ESPN.com
          Apr 12, 2026, 04:00 PM

          The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

          Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.

          All-time UFC champions by division:
          Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
          Middleweight | Welterweight
          Lightweight | Men's featherweight
          Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight
          Women's featherweight
          Women's bantamweight
          Women's flyweight
          Strawweight

          Current champion

          Carlos Ulberg
          Won title: April 11, 2026
          Outcome: KO1 over Jiří Procházka (UFC 327)
          Defenses: 0

          Past champions

          Alex Pereira
          Won title: Oct. 4, 2025
          Outcome: TKO1 over Magomed Ankalaev (UFC 320)
          Defenses: 0

          * -- Vacated title on April 11, 2026, to challenge for the UFC interim heavyweight championship

          Magomed Ankalaev
          Won title: March 8, 2025
          Outcome: UD over Alex Pereira (UFC 313)
          Defenses: 0

          Alex Pereira
          Won title: Nov. 11, 2023
          Outcome: TKO2 over Jirí Procházka (UFC 295)
          Defenses: 2

          Jamahal Hill
          Won title: Jan. 21, 2023
          Outcome: UD over Glover Teixeira (UFC 283)
          Defenses: 0*

          * -- Vacated title on July 14, 2023, after suffering an Achilles injury with a long recovery time

          Jiri Prochazka
          Won title: June 11, 2022
          Outcome: Sub5 over Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)
          Defenses: 0*

          * -- Vacated title on Nov. 23, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury with a long recovery time

          Glover Teixeira
          Won title: Oct. 30, 2021
          Outcome: Sub2 over Jan Blachowicz (UFC 267)
          Defenses: 0

          Jan Blachowicz
          Won title: Sept. 26, 2020
          Outcome: TKO2 over Dominick Reyes (UFC 253)
          Defenses: 1

          Jon Jones
          Won title: Dec. 29, 2018
          Outcome: TKO3 over Alexander Gustafsson (UFC 232)
          Defenses: 3*

          * -- Vacated title on Aug. 17, 2020, amid contentious contract negotiations with the UFC

          Daniel Cormier
          Won title: May 23, 2015
          Outcome: SUB3 over Anthony Johnson (UFC 187)
          Defenses: 2*

          * -- Vacated title on Dec. 28, 2018, after opting to defend only his heavyweight belt

          Jon Jones
          Won title: March 19, 2011
          Outcome: TKO3 over Mauricio Rua (UFC 128)
          Defenses: 8*

          * -- Stripped of title on April 28, 2015, for violating UFC's Athlete Code of Conduct policy

          Mauricio Rua
          Won title: May 8, 2010
          Outcome: KO1 over Lyoto Machida (UFC 113)
          Defenses: 0

          Lyoto Machida
          Won title: May 23, 2009
          Outcome: TKO2 over Rashad Evans (UFC 98)
          Defenses: 1

          Rashad Evans
          Won title: Dec. 27, 2008
          Outcome: KO3 over Forrest Griffin (UFC 92)
          Defenses: 0

          Forrest Griffin
          Won title: July 5, 2008
          Outcome: UD5 over Quinton Jackson (UFC 86)
          Defenses: 0

          Quinton Jackson
          Won title: May 26, 2007
          Outcome: KO1 over Chuck Liddell (UFC 71)
          Defenses: 1

          Chuck Liddell
          Won title: April 16, 2005
          Outcome: KO1 over Randy Couture (UFC 52)
          Defenses: 4

          Randy Couture
          Won title: Aug. 21, 2004
          Outcome: KO3 over Vitor Belfort
          Defenses: 0

          Vitor Belfort
          Won title: Jan. 31, 2004
          Outcome: KO1 over Randy Couture (UFC 46)
          Defenses: 0

          Randy Couture
          Won title: Sept. 26, 2003
          Outcome: UD5 over Tito Ortiz (UFC 44)
          Defenses: 0

          Tito Ortiz
          Won title: April 14, 2000
          Outcome: UD5 over Wanderlei Silva (UFC 25)
          Defenses: 5

          Frank Shamrock
          Won title: Sept. 21, 1997
          Outcome: SUB1 over Kevin Jackson (UFC Japan)
          Defenses: 4*

          * -- Vacated title on Nov. 24, 1999, when he retired from the UFC