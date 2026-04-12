All-time UFC light heavyweight champions

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The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.

All-time UFC champions by division:

Heavyweight | Light heavyweight

Middleweight | Welterweight

Lightweight | Men's featherweight

Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight

Women's featherweight

Women's bantamweight

Women's flyweight

Strawweight

Current champion

Carlos Ulberg

• Won title: April 11, 2026

• Outcome: KO1 over Jiří Procházka (UFC 327)

• Defenses: 0

Past champions

Alex Pereira

• Won title: Oct. 4, 2025

• Outcome: TKO1 over Magomed Ankalaev (UFC 320)

• Defenses: 0

* -- Vacated title on April 11, 2026, to challenge for the UFC interim heavyweight championship

Magomed Ankalaev

• Won title: March 8, 2025

• Outcome: UD over Alex Pereira (UFC 313)

• Defenses: 0

Alex Pereira

• Won title: Nov. 11, 2023

• Outcome: TKO2 over Jirí Procházka (UFC 295)

• Defenses: 2

Jamahal Hill

• Won title: Jan. 21, 2023

• Outcome: UD over Glover Teixeira (UFC 283)

• Defenses: 0*

* -- Vacated title on July 14, 2023, after suffering an Achilles injury with a long recovery time

Jiri Prochazka

• Won title: June 11, 2022

• Outcome: Sub5 over Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)

• Defenses: 0*

* -- Vacated title on Nov. 23, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury with a long recovery time

Glover Teixeira

• Won title: Oct. 30, 2021

• Outcome: Sub2 over Jan Blachowicz (UFC 267)

• Defenses: 0

Jan Blachowicz

• Won title: Sept. 26, 2020

• Outcome: TKO2 over Dominick Reyes (UFC 253)

• Defenses: 1

Jon Jones

• Won title: Dec. 29, 2018

• Outcome: TKO3 over Alexander Gustafsson (UFC 232)

• Defenses: 3*

* -- Vacated title on Aug. 17, 2020, amid contentious contract negotiations with the UFC

Daniel Cormier

• Won title: May 23, 2015

• Outcome: SUB3 over Anthony Johnson (UFC 187)

• Defenses: 2*

* -- Vacated title on Dec. 28, 2018, after opting to defend only his heavyweight belt

Jon Jones

• Won title: March 19, 2011

• Outcome: TKO3 over Mauricio Rua (UFC 128)

• Defenses: 8*

* -- Stripped of title on April 28, 2015, for violating UFC's Athlete Code of Conduct policy

Mauricio Rua

• Won title: May 8, 2010

• Outcome: KO1 over Lyoto Machida (UFC 113)

• Defenses: 0

Lyoto Machida

• Won title: May 23, 2009

• Outcome: TKO2 over Rashad Evans (UFC 98)

• Defenses: 1

Rashad Evans

• Won title: Dec. 27, 2008

• Outcome: KO3 over Forrest Griffin (UFC 92)

• Defenses: 0

Forrest Griffin

• Won title: July 5, 2008

• Outcome: UD5 over Quinton Jackson (UFC 86)

• Defenses: 0

Quinton Jackson

• Won title: May 26, 2007

• Outcome: KO1 over Chuck Liddell (UFC 71)

• Defenses: 1

Chuck Liddell

• Won title: April 16, 2005

• Outcome: KO1 over Randy Couture (UFC 52)

• Defenses: 4

Randy Couture

• Won title: Aug. 21, 2004

• Outcome: KO3 over Vitor Belfort

• Defenses: 0

Vitor Belfort

• Won title: Jan. 31, 2004

• Outcome: KO1 over Randy Couture (UFC 46)

• Defenses: 0

Randy Couture

• Won title: Sept. 26, 2003

• Outcome: UD5 over Tito Ortiz (UFC 44)

• Defenses: 0

Tito Ortiz

• Won title: April 14, 2000

• Outcome: UD5 over Wanderlei Silva (UFC 25)

• Defenses: 5

Frank Shamrock

• Won title: Sept. 21, 1997

• Outcome: SUB1 over Kevin Jackson (UFC Japan)

• Defenses: 4*

* -- Vacated title on Nov. 24, 1999, when he retired from the UFC