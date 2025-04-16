How to watch PFL First Round: Middleweights & Lightweights

The first round of the PFL's new tournament format for the 2025 season continues Friday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Middleweights and lightweights will enter the ring, with Impa Kasanganay headlining the action. The 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion and 2024 runner-up looks to capture the middleweight crown after dropping 20 pounds in the offseason. Kasanganay, who started his professional career as a middleweight, will face Fabian Edwards, the younger brother of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Main card
Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
Middleweight: Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta
Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
Prelims
Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
Lightweight: Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci
Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
Lightweight (alternates): Robert Watley vs. Antonio Caruso
How to watch the fights
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.