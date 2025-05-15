Paddy Pimblett surrounds Michael Chandler with a flurry of offense and celebrates in electric fashion in the co-main event of UFC 314. (1:04)

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has said his next opponent will "more than likely" be Justin Gaethje but he is also open to facing Ilia Topuria later this year.

Pimblett (23-3) is coming off a career-best win over Michael Chandler in April. The 30-year-old produced an excellent TKO victory in Round 3 at UFC 314 which saw him earn a performance of the night bonus and climb to No. 6 in ESPN's lightweight rankings.

It was a milestone win for the Englishman, who not only silenced many critics, but also put himself in contention for a title shot. The landscape in the division moved significantly this week with the announcement that Topuria (16-0) will face Charles Oliveira (35-10) for the lightweight belt at UFC 317 on June 28 in Las Vegas.

Pimblett said that announcement makes things clearer for him and he thinks a fight against Gaethje (26-5) or the chance to fight for the belt will come next.

"I'm just planning on myself in October," Pimblett told ESPN. "I think it will more than likely be Justin Gaethje because Max [Holloway] and Dustin [Poirier] are fighting, that's 4 and 5.

"Obviously, Justin is a legend. He comes out and he has a scrap. You can't not like Justin Gaethje, he comes out and has a scrap every time. But he's another one who is coming to the back end of his career, and I really think that I finish him."

Pimblett also said he will be watching the Topuria-Oliveira fight with a keen eye.

"I'll be in the arena when Ilia fights Charles. If Ilia wins, I can see him mentioning me so you never know I could just be like Charles and get a win off fighting Michael Chandler."

"I think it's better for me if Ilia wins because I might not even have to fight again, I'll more than likely be his first defense if he mentions me after it.

"He said himself he wants to fight me just like I want to fight him."