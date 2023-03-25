Should we change how the NBA scoring leader is determined?

As the debate over players missing games for precautionary reasons intensifies, it's found a new battleground in the scoring race. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is currently edging out Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic atop the league points per game leaderboard, and with Doncic's return earlier this week, both have now reached the 58-game minimum the NBA sets to qualify.

Switch to total stats, however, and both Embiid and Doncic slip behind Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who has missed three games this season and therefore has scored the most points. In New England in particular, the idea that Tatum is the rightful scoring champ is gaining steam.

But, does it make sense?

Throughout the NBA season, I answer your questions about the latest, most interesting topics in basketball. You can tweet me directly at @kpelton, tweet your questions using the hashtag #peltonmailbag or email them to peltonmailbag@gmail.com.

In addition to the main question, this week's mailbag also answers ones on the best offense in NBA history relative to league average and the longest stretches of uninterrupted play in the league this season.

"Do you think the scoring title should still go to the PPG leader and not the player who scores the most points in a season? It feels like we are penalizing Tatum for playing in more games than the rest of the leaders."

-- @slyboy_22