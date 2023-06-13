For the first time in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets are the last team standing. Nikola Jokic & Co. took home the franchise's first title, and now the attention turns to the offseason, where new collective bargaining agreement rules will make it hard to keep this team's depth intact.

Still, Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all under contract through at least 2024-25, giving the Nuggets stability as they look to build on their first title run.

State of the roster