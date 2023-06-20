The 2023 NBA draft class could be a historic set of players, according to ESPN Analytics' NBA draft projections. Nine players have at least a 30% chance to become an All-Star-caliber player, the most since our projections debuted in 2015.

The NBA draft model forecasts a range of outcomes for players entering the league. A full breakdown of the methodology can be found at the end of this story. The abridged version is that the model is a combination of five individual ones based on the following:

NCAA production

International production

ESPN draft expert rankings

AAU statistics

NBA combine measurements

The overall model can be used to probabilistically determine the future performance of prospects about to enter the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama | PF | Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama is the clear No. 1 in this year's draft, with a 55% chance to be an All-Star-caliber player. He has the third-highest odds since 2015, trailing Zion Williamson's (59%) and Cade Cunningham (58%). Wembanyama's average predicted real plus-minus in his fourth season is 1.2, also third since 2015.