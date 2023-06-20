        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2023 NBA draft projections: Best prospects, most overrated and underrated

          Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
          • Chris Harden
          Jun 20, 2023, 11:00 AM

          The 2023 NBA draft class could be a historic set of players, according to ESPN Analytics' NBA draft projections. Nine players have at least a 30% chance to become an All-Star-caliber player, the most since our projections debuted in 2015.

          The NBA draft model forecasts a range of outcomes for players entering the league. A full breakdown of the methodology can be found at the end of this story. The abridged version is that the model is a combination of five individual ones based on the following:

          • NCAA production

          • International production

          • ESPN draft expert rankings

          • AAU statistics

          • NBA combine measurements

          The overall model can be used to probabilistically determine the future performance of prospects about to enter the NBA.

          Victor Wembanyama | PF | Metropolitans 92

          Wembanyama is the clear No. 1 in this year's draft, with a 55% chance to be an All-Star-caliber player. He has the third-highest odds since 2015, trailing Zion Williamson's (59%) and Cade Cunningham (58%). Wembanyama's average predicted real plus-minus in his fourth season is 1.2, also third since 2015.