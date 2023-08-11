The former NBA players going into the Hall of Fame this weekend include two members of the league's 75th anniversary team, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, plus European stars Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. The four players combined for 19 All-NBA appearances and 37 All-Star picks, with ceremonial appearances for Nowitzki and Wade during their final season bringing the quartet into a tie for fourth-most of any Hall class.

As testament to the role this year's Hall of Famers played in recent NBA history, it's worth noting that between 2003 and 2014, one of them won a championship in every year but 2004 (Detroit) and 2008 (Boston): Four for Parker, three for Wade, two for Gasol and one for Nowitzki. So, how does this group stack up compared to other Hall classes of NBA players?

Let's take a look using my championships added career metric.

Additionally, even though the Naismith Hall of Fame factors in the entirety of a player's career, we're solely considering their NBA (and ABA) contributions here. With that noted, let's start with the GOAT Hall of Fame class -- featuring perhaps the greatest player in league history.