NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Chet or Wemby for the No. 1 spot?

On Tuesday, 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder faced this year's top pick, generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, and the San Antonio Spurs for the first time in a regular-season game.

Holmgren's Thunder routed Wembanyama's Spurs 123-87, with both players finishing with single digits in scoring. However, Wembanyama won the rebounding battle 14-7.

Despite the lackluster introduction to what should be one of the NBA's top rivalries for years to come, the pair of versatile 7-footers lead a rookie class that has already appeared ahead of schedule -- even when accounting for a slow start for Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft. All season, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton will be checking in on first-year players -- including Holmgren, who is eligible for Rookie of the Year after missing his first season in the NBA due to injury -- and ranking their top 10.

In addition to Holmgren and Wembanyama, a pair of Detroit Pistons rookies have been making an early push for Rookie of the Year along with another starting 7-footer, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II.

Let's break down what we've seen from rookies this season.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama will be battling for the top spot in the Rookie Power Rankings all season. AP Photo/Nate Billings

Holmgren or Wembanyama at the top?

Pelton: Chet vs. Wemby is a classic contrast between rookies who are effective in a smaller role and talented ones who are asked to do way too much because they've been drafted to a lottery team.

Wembanyama's current 31% usage rate would be the second-highest share of his team's offense finished by a rookie on record, according to Stathead.com, trailing only Joel Embiid's 36% usage rate in 31 games during 2016-17. Embiid was already a 22-year-old rookie, having missed his first two NBA campaigns due to injury. Wembanyama is shouldering the lion's share of the Spurs' offense as a teenager -- something even LeBron James didn't do as a rookie. (He had a 28% usage rate.)