The start to the 2024-25 NBA regular season is less than two months away with the defending champion Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks on opening night on Oct. 22.

But it is never too early to look ahead to the storylines that will dominate the 2025 offseason and what impact big moves could make on the upcoming season.

That includes the future of a superstar like LeBron James, the historic supermax deal awaiting Luka Doncic and which teams are best equipped to draft a potential future superstar in Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

Here are the top 10 questions that could define the summer of 2025.

Jump to a question:

Who could sign this season? | What about LeBron and Steph? | Top free agents in '25?

A trend to watch? | The Nets will make noise? | Wemby AND Flagg? | Celtics in peril?

Other teams in trouble? | Luka, SGA on verge of big paydays? | Rookie max deals?

Which NBA stars could sign extensions during this season?