The gauntlet of the NBA playoffs, which requires the champion to win four series which could last up to seven games each, has a knack for revealing teams' weaknesses en route to the Finals.

Every team, even the three considered the NBA's top contenders -- the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and the defending champion Boston Celtics -- has shortcomings.

For each of these eight teams -- the top three in the East and top five in the West -- we're taking a look under the statistical microscope to identify weaknesses and which potential opponents could expose them in the postseason.

East contenders:

BOS | CLE | NYK

West contenders:

DEN | GS | HOU | LAL | OKC

Weakness: Insufficient pace