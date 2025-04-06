        <
          NBA Finals contenders' top weakness: Who can exploit them?

          Zach Kram
            Zach Kram
              Zach Kram is a national NBA writer for ESPN.com, specializing in short- and long-term trends across the league's analytics landscape. He previously worked at The Ringer covering the NBA and MLB. You can follow Zach on X via @zachkram.
          Kevin Pelton
            Kevin Pelton
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus series
            • Formerly a consultant with the Indiana Pacers
            • Developed WARP rating and SCHOENE system
          Apr 6, 2025, 12:41 PM

          The gauntlet of the NBA playoffs, which requires the champion to win four series which could last up to seven games each, has a knack for revealing teams' weaknesses en route to the Finals.

          Every team, even the three considered the NBA's top contenders -- the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and the defending champion Boston Celtics -- has shortcomings.

          For each of these eight teams -- the top three in the East and top five in the West -- we're taking a look under the statistical microscope to identify weaknesses and which potential opponents could expose them in the postseason.

          East contenders:
          BOS | CLE | NYK

          West contenders:
          DEN | GS | HOU | LAL | OKC

          EAST CONTENDERS

          Boston Celtics

          Weakness: Insufficient pace