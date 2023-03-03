SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry could return from the lower left leg injury that has sidelined him for a month as soon as Sunday. The Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena that afternoon.

Curry, who hurt his left leg against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4, has gotten a few scrimmages in over the past two days, including one Thursday morning. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry looked good in those scrimmages and came out of them feeling fine.

Kerr has ruled Curry out of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he will be reevaluated before the team leaves San Francisco for its three-game road trip Saturday afternoon.

Thursday marks Curry's 10th game missed because of his injury. The team has gone 5-4 without him heading into its Thursday game against the LA Clippers. The Warriors went 6-5 without Curry earlier in the season when he was out with a shoulder injury.