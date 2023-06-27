Check out some of Donte DiVincenzo's best moments with the Warriors from the 2022-23 season as he declines his option. (1:56)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Donte DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors and enter free agency, a source told ESPN.

This wasn't a big surprise for the Warriors and other front office executives around the league, as there was a sentiment that DiVincenzo had outplayed his contract in Golden State after arriving in San Francisco last summer.

DiVincenzo saw a return to form with the Warriors last season after recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for half of the 2021-22 season.

A healthier DiVincenzo played in 72 games this past season, proving to be one of the more reliable depth options on a Golden State team that shuffled through a number of players throughout the season.

A first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, DiVincenzo is a prototypical 3-and-D wing, cashing in on nearly 40% of his 3-pointers last season while providing strong point of attack defense. He has also proved to be a reliable passer and fit well in Golden State's motion offense, averaging nearly five assists per 36 minutes.