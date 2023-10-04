Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of James Harden's comments in the offseason about 76ers general manager Daryl Morey. (2:15)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- After missing media day and the first day of training camp, James Harden is participating in practice with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Colorado State University.

Harden rejoined the team for the second day of practice under new coach Nick Nurse on Wednesday. He had skipped both media day Monday at the team's facility in Camden, New Jersey, and the opening practice of training camp at CSU on Tuesday.

Harden's decision not to come Monday was the latest push in his desire to be dealt to the LA Clippers. But although the two teams have talked recently, there's been no traction on a deal, sources told ESPN.

Over the past 48 hours, the 76ers had expressed hope and optimism that, at some point, this situation could be resolved.

To that end, Harden on Friday was paid the 25% of his contract he was scheduled to receive by Sunday, sources said, after already having received the 25% payment he was scheduled to receive July 1.

Unlike the Ben Simmons situation two years ago, when he was not with the team all the way up until he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden at the trade deadline, there is no animus between Harden and his teammates.

"That'd be great," Tyrese Maxey said Tuesday of Harden rejoining the 76ers. "As a brotherhood, we would love to see him."

The 76ers are scheduled to practice here until Friday, before flying to Boston to open the preseason Sunday night at TD Garden against the Celtics (6 p.m., ESPN).