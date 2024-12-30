Open Extended Reactions

A professional athlete's teenage years can jump-start their career. And while Father Time always comes calling eventually, for some players, he's willing to wait.

LeBron James celebrated his 40th birthday Monday, and he'll be making history once again. Assuming he suits up in the Lakers' next game versus the Cavs on Tuesday night, he will become the first player in NBA history to play both as a teenager and in his 40s.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has evaded Father Time longer than most professional athletes. He's currently averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

But James isn't the first athlete to remain productive in their 40s after making a name for themselves as a teen.

Here's a look at notable MLB and NHL players whose careers spanned from their teens to their 40s.

MLB

Babe Ruth

Debut age: 19

Retirement age: 40

One of baseball's icons, Ruth got his start in MLB in 1914, playing primarily as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, where he spent six seasons.

Prior to the 1920 season, Ruth was sold to the rival New York Yankees, sparking the infamous "Curse of the Bambino." Ruth cemented his spot among MLB's greatest stars in New York, spending a decade and a half in pinstripes and hitting 659 of his 714 career home runs.

Ruth's final campaign at age 40 brought him back to the city where his career began, in a short-lived stint with the Boston Braves.

Ty Cobb

Debut age: 18

Retirement age: 41

Ty Cobb spent a total of 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by The Stanley Weston Archive/Getty Images)

One of baseball's earliest stars, Cobb made his MLB debut at 18 years old but didn't truly break out as one of the sport's top players until his third season -- when he led the league in hits, RBIs, batting average and stolen bases.

Cobb spent a total of 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, including spending the final six as player-manager. He then joined the Philadelphia Athletics for a two-year stint to close out his career.

Nolan Ryan

Debut age: 19

Retirement age: 46

A Hall of Fame pitcher, Ryan had remarkable longevity. MLB's all-time leader in strikeouts played in four different decades.

His career included stops with the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Ryan made eight All-Star appearances during his time with the Angels, Astros and Rangers, though his lone World Series victory (in 1969) came during his early years with the Mets.

Willie Mays

Debut age: 17

Retirement age: 42

Willie Mays compiled 24 All-Star appearances and 12 gold gloves across his career. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The "Say Hey Kid" made his professional debut at 17 years old with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. He'd later move on to the MLB ranks, where he put together a remarkable career with the New York/San Francisco Giants.

Regarded as one of the best outfielders to ever play the game, Mays compiled two MVPs, 24 All-Star appearances and 12 Gold Gloves in his career.

Ken Griffey Jr.

Debut age: 19

Retirement age: 40

Griffey and James share more accolades than just their long-tenured careers. While LeBron has shared the court with his son Bronny James this season, Griffey played with his father, Ken Griffey Sr., in 1990 and 1991 on the Seattle Mariners.

One of baseball's top sluggers, Griffey hit 630 home runs over the course of his extensive career, as well as seven Silver Slugger awards and three Home Run Derby crowns. Griffey was no slouch in the field either, with 10 Gold Gloves to his name.

NHL

Gordie Howe

Debut age: 19

Retirement age: 52

Gordie Howe broke the NHL goal scoring record during a 1963 game against the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Few athletes have defied Father Time like "Mr. Hockey," whose professional hockey career spanned an eye-popping 32 years: 26 in the NHL and six in the World Hockey Association.

Howe spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, winning four Stanley Cups. He retired after the 1971 season then returned for the 1973-74 season for the Houston Aeros of the WHA. He played four seasons there, then moved to the New England Whalers.

Howe's final professional season was spent in the NHL for the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80. At 52 years and 11 days old in his final game, he was the oldest person to ever appear in an NHL game.

Jaromír Jágr

Debut age: 18

Retirement age: 45

Though Jágr's career in the NHL concluded in 2018, the legendary winger -- who will turn 53 in February -- is still playing professionally with his hometown Kladno Knights of the Czech Extraliga. In September, he officially announced he will retire at the end of this season. In April 2024, he passed Howe to become the oldest player to take regular shifts on a professional team.

Jágr made his name with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won two Stanley Cups and the MVP (in 1998) over 11 seasons. Jágr bounced around the league after leaving Pittsburgh in 2001, playing for eight different teams over the next 17 years. The Penguins retired his jersey in February 2024.

Jágr's professional hockey career in Czechia, North America and Russia has spanned 37 years.

Patrick Marleau

Debut age: 18

Retirement age: 41

Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe's record for most games played. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks icon is the NHL's all-time leader in games played with 1,779, making his longevity even more impressive. Marleau's final season was 2020-21, but he didn't officially retire until May 2022.

Marleau played 21 of his 23 NHL seasons with San Jose, leading the franchise in goals, points and shots.

Mark Messier

Debut age: 18

Retirement age: 43

The Hall of Famer began his career playing one season in the WHA before the Edmonton Oilers selected him in 1979. That sparked a memorable NHL run that included six Stanley Cups and two MVPs.

Messier remained productive in his final season, in which he compiled 43 points in 76 games.

Ron Francis

Debut age: 18

Retirement age: 40

"Ronny Franchise" made his presence known wherever he played. After a dominant stretch with the Hartford Whalers to begin his career, Francis had a key role in the Penguins' back-to-back Cup wins in the early '90s.

After being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Toronto Maple Leafs in his final season in 2003-04, Francis registered four points for the Leafs in 12 postseason games.

