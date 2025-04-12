Open Extended Reactions

Animosity late in the Milwaukee Bucks' Friday road win over the Detroit Pistons spilled over to social media Saturday.

In the final seconds of the Bucks' 125-119 victory against the Pistons, where Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists, the 6-foot-11 forward blocked a Malik Beasley 3-point attempt that sent him to the hardwood.

Once Antetokounmpo blocked the shot, he did Beasley's signature celebration shimmy before offering to help the guard up. Beasley's teammates Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris also assisted the guard off the floor.

However, Beasley didn't accept Antetokounmpo's offer. Instead, he shoved the 243-pounder, disapproving of him doing his signature move. The two -- who were teammates on the Bucks last season -- then shared words going down the court.

Beasley took to social media Saturday morning with a post about the interaction.

Let someone stand over you, hit your ish , then try to help me up .. in what world would you let that slide in? Idc how goofy he is lol — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 12, 2025

Beasley scored 21 points in the loss. He became the first player in the 3-point era to make five 3-pointers off the bench in 25 games during a single season, according to ESPN Research.

With the Friday win, Milwaukee secured the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will match up with the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers. In its first postseason since the 2018-19 season, Detroit will be a No. 6 seed and face the third-seeded New York Knicks.