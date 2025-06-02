Open Extended Reactions

The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists from the Cleveland Cavaliers, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Both Bryant and Ott will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory in Michigan later this week, sources said.

After firing Mike Budenholzer on April 14 and naming Gregory as the new GM on May 1, the Suns embarked on a comprehensive coaching search. Gregory led a multiround process that began with over 15 coaching interviews. A group of approximately eight candidates had second-round meetings before six -- Bryant, Ott, Miami's Chris Quinn, Dallas' Sean Sweeney, Oklahoma City's Dave Bliss and current staff member David Fizdale -- advanced to in-person visits with team officials last week.

Suns franchise cornerstone Devin Booker has been involved in the search process over the past seven to 10 days, sources said.

The Cavaliers had an Eastern Conference-best 64 wins this season and stand to lose one of their top assistants to the Suns. Bryant and Ott joined the Cavaliers last summer as Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson's first hires, and both assistants are rooted in principles of toughness, grit and player development. The Cavaliers ranked first in offensive efficiency and eight in defensive efficiency this season, per ESPN Research.

The Suns have been the NBA's only true coaching vacancy for several weeks now, allowing the franchise to be patient with their search. The Suns, who went 36-46 this season, will be hiring their fourth different coach in four seasons.

Ott has also been on staffs for the Atlanta Hawks (2013-16), Brooklyn Nets (2016-22) and Los Angeles Lakers (2022-24), while Bryant has also served as an assistant for the Utah Jazz (2012-20) and New York Knicks (2020-24).

Bryant played in college at Utah from 2005 to 2008, while Ott was a video coordinator with Michigan State men's basketball program under Tom Izzo from 2008 to 2013.