Sources: Draymond Green involved in Warriors' trade talks

The Golden State Warriors have involved Draymond Green in active trade conversation in advance of Thursday's deadline, league sources told ESPN, putting his 14-season run with the franchise in jeopardy.

General manager Mike Dunleavy and controlling owner Joe Lacob have maintained a motivation to get a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo across the finish line and, as part of that, Green's name has been involved in the framework of available offers to the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources said.

To make the salaries match, the Warriors have to put either injured wing Jimmy Butler III (making $56.8 million next season) or Green ($27.6 million next season) in the deal. Green has a smaller and easier-to-redirect contract, and he is currently healthy and able to contribute to a contender, unlike Butler, so he has been of more appeal to the Bucks and the rest of the league in deadline trade conversation.

"I've been here for 14 years," Green said when asked Friday night about his future. "I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I'm traded, that's part of the business. I ain't losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and star guard Steph Curry have only ever said they prefer Green retire in a Warriors jersey. But Lacob and Dunleavy will be making the choice and, as they try to rearrange their roster for the future, Green is being made more available than he has been in the past.

"I think what's really tricky for Draymond is this is the only place he's ever known," Kerr said on his weekly radio hit. "He's going to have a statue outside the building someday ... He's never been through this and it's definitely been on his mind."