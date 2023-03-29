Your team-by-team guide to NBL Free Agency

NBL Free Agency opens on Friday morning at 9am [AEDT], with teams across the league able to begin the process of filling out a depth chart for next season.

Before Friday arrives, Kane Pitman and Olgun Uluc set the table for how each club is positioned entering the offseason player movement frenzy.

ADELAIDE 36ERS

Contracted players: Mitch McCarron, Sunday Dech, Nick Marshall, Antonius Cleveland, Robert Franks, Kyrie Galloway

Room for improvement.

Sorting out the frontcourt will be a point of emphasis, with the combination of Robert Franks and Daniel Johnson not producing great results as a pairing. Across 831 possessions together on the floor, teams outscored the 36ers by an average of 7.7 points per 100 possessions, with the defence the main source of the issue. The inability to play the duo together became problematic in organising a functional rotation. Both Franks and Johnson are incredibly talented offensive players, but together it wasn't a great fit.

The Key Import - Robert Franks.

In the moments after the season ended, contracted Defensive Player of the Year Antonius Cleveland signalled his desire to return to the 36ers. That leaves Franks, with his ability to score from all areas on the floor presenting an elite skillset in the league. Franks finished a scorching 71% of his attempts at the rim and 36% of his long range tries, with both numbers comfortably above league average. It was a clunky season for all involved, but he still went through stretches where he was unstoppable as a scorer.

Latest intel

A big priority for the 36ers entering free agency is locking in a high-level import point guard, sources told ESPN. The team attempted to pair Mitch McCarron with a dynamic American this past season with Craig Randall II, but off-court issues saw the import released after just a few weeks. In lieu of an import point guard, the 36ers are also expected to show interest in Tai Webster, sources said, with the Kiwi combo guard's mutual option with the Perth Wildcats not being exercised.

Franks remains contracted with the 36ers for the upcoming season but there's a sense that both parties have a desire to part ways, sources said. The 36ers have also been intensely scouring the market for local big-men, sources said.

BRISBANE BULLETS

Contracted players: Nathan Sobey, DJ Mitchell, Aron Baynes, Tyrell Harrison

Room for improvement.

A clear plan and stability is the starting point. A brutal schedule to start the NBL23 season always loomed as an early speed bump for the Bullets but it ended up resulting in a full-blown car crash that revealed all kinds of fractures within the organisation. Three different coaches throughout the season, import changes, veteran locals working their way back to health and front office disruptions all added up to a horror season for the franchise. It shouldn't be hard to make an improvement.

The Key Import - Tyler Johnson.

Johnson might not be the pure point guard the Bullets have pined for alongside Nathan Sobey, but he was as advertised when it came to producing efficient offence. With Johnson on the floor, the Bullets offensive rating was 110, which sat well above the season average of 103 that ranked second to last. The fit might have been questionable last season but 16 points a night on 49/36/79 shooting splits would be very nice to retain.

Latest intel

After years of opting against signing a high-level point guard to pair with Nathan Sobey, Stu Lash and the Bullets' decision-makers have made it a priority going into free agency, sources said. The team has a strong interest in William McDowell-White, sources said, with the hopes of luring the Australian point guard back to his hometown.

The Bullets are among many teams showing strong interest in the likes of Josh Bannan, Isaac White, Sam McDaniel, and Flynn Cameron, sources said.

CAIRNS TAIPANS

Contracted players: Tahjere McCall, Jonah Antonio, Lat Mayen, Sam Waardenburg

Room for improvement.

The offence always loomed as the downfall for the Taipans, with shot quality not always at a premium. From the outside, Adam Forde's style produced immediate and total buy in, with the hard-nosed and physical defensive squad causing regular chaos leading to transition opportunities. A league-high 44% of the Taipans' shot attempts came from long range, despite the team knocking down just 32% of those. Potential roster turnover aside, it will be curious to observe any tweaks to the style that almost carried the team to the Championship series despite key injuries throughout.

The Key Import - DJ Hogg.

Similar to Franks in Adelaide, Hogg is a human torch who can destroy an opposition in a matter of minutes. Only Chris Goulding and Tyler Harvey launched more 3-point attempts per game, with Hogg's effortless range leaving teams hoping for the best. Defensively he held up well, with the Taipans suffocating teams with Hogg and Keanu Pinder on the floor, surrendering just 99 points per 100 possessions.

Latest intel

The Taipans have a strong offer in place for Keanu Pinder, sources said, but the Australian big-man will have multiple high-level suitors as free agency progresses. The team has a desire to bring back DJ Hogg - and that is somewhat mutual, sources said - with the current plan to also use an import spot on another backcourt starter.

Adam Forde and co., though, have already begun preparing for life without Pinder, sources said, with a strong eye on the local college class.

ILLAWARRA HAWKS

Contracted players: Justin Robinson, William Hickey, Tyler Harvey, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Dan Grida, Sam Froling

Room for improvement.

It's hard to read much into the data from the Hawks' NBL23 season, with the constant injury issues derailing any chance the club had to gain momentum. Sam Froling was impacted by the guard injuries more than anyone, with the young leader thrust into a major role with mixed results. It wasn't the most efficient season for the rising star of the league, with his 57% finishing around the rim below where it needs to be. Having a steady facilitator at the point will help, with the big man-guard relationship never having a chance last campaign. Still just 23 years old, it feels like he's been around forever, but next year is a year when a big step to near All-NBL level should be the baseline.

The key import - Justin Robinson.

They've got him. The star import point guard lasted just 31 minutes and 67 possessions, before suffering a season ending knee injury. In that tiny sample, he dished out eight assists without a turnover in a tease of what he brings to the table.

Latest intel

With the majority of their starters locked in, the Hawks will be among a handful of teams that show strong interest in Bul Kuol, sources said. The expectation is that the team is looking to fill its vacant starting frontcourt spot with an import to play alongside Sam Froling.

The Hawks also have the desire to bring in a young big-man to bolster their frontcourt depth, sources said, while Mason Peatling is also of interest to Jacob Jackomas' team.

MELBOURNE UNITED

Contracted players: Shea Ili, Chris Goulding

Room for improvement.

It feels odd to say, but Melbourne should be in a strong position to rebound back to the postseason in NBL24. Ariel Hukporti's return from an Achilles tendon rupture may need patience, but the importance of a rim protecting lob threat was visible in the success Marcus Lee had in his short time with the club. A reliable guard (import or local) is a must, with the concern over the health of Ili a troubling watch point. From the beginning of December, United held the league's second ranked net rating (+4.8), only trailing the Kings. They just ran out of time.

The key import - Rayjon Tucker.

Emblematic of the entire Melbourne roster, Tucker warmed up the longer the season went. A transition beast who thrives in a fast-paced offence, it was no surprise Tucker's numbers exploded when Shea Ili made his return to the floor. He has now proven his credentials as an elite scorer in the league, averaging over 20 points a night in the back half of the season.

Latest intel

United remains in talks with Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. about a potential return to the team, sources said. There's an agreement in place to bring back Next Stars big-man, Ariel Hukporti, sources said.

Isaac Humphries, Mason Peatling, and David Okwera have all been given the green light to test free agency, sources said.

Dean Vickerman's team is among those showing strong interest in the likes of Josh Bannan, Isaac White, Sam McDaniel, Tanner Krebs, and Flynn Cameron, sources said.

There's some interest in bringing back Brad Newley for another year in Melbourne, sources said.

NEW ZEALAND BREAKERS

Contracted players: Izayah Le'Afa, Cameron Gliddon, Dan Fotu, Tom Vodanovich

Room for improvement.

Only the JackJumpers played at a slower pace than the Breakers, which will be interesting to monitor in NBL24. Offensively, New Zealand ranked 5th for efficiency overall and 5th in the halfcourt. They were however 1st in transition efficiency despite ranking 7th for transition frequency. Much of those opportunities came via live ball turnovers from the opposition, but is there room for the Breakers to push the tempo and score ahead of the opposition setting the half court defence?

The key import - Dererk Pardon.

With Jarrell Brantley securing a 10-day contract to return to the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Pardon might be the primary import returnee target for the Breakers. The undersized five anchored the elite Breakers defence, was arguably the best offensive rebounder in the game and might just have been the best screener in the game. Offensively, he knows his role with just one of his 210 shot attempts coming outside of the paint. He missed that shot, which is either a shame or just a sign of a man who knows his limitations.

Latest intel

The top priority for the Breakers for some time now has been the retention of McDowell-White, sources said. The point guard plans to take his time with regard to his free agency, with multiple high-level European options already on the table, sources said.

There's a level of mutual interest to bring back Rob Loe, sources said, but the expectation is still for the Kiwi big-man to test his market in free agency.

PERTH WILDCATS

Contracted players: Mitch Norton, Kyle Zunic, Bryce Cotton, Corey Webster, Todd Blanchfield

Room for improvement.

The frontcourt needs improvement, particularly on the defensive end. Utilising two import spots on big men produced mixed results for the Wildcats with Brady Manek and TaShawn Thomas working on offence, though they weren't able to stop anything down the other end. Laying all the blame on the import duo might not be entirely fair, but there was little resistance at the rim, where opposition teams finished 6% above league average while taking 43% of their shot attempts in that zone. Perth leant into the all offence roster late in the season with little other choice, but they would be well aware it wouldn't be a recipe for success in NBL24.

The key import - Time for a change around Bryce.

Bryce Cotton is staying, which is really all the matters for the Wildcats. With Luke Travers understandably attracting attention elsewhere, opening up a major starting role at the four and shifting priorities feels like the smartest play.

Latest intel

Talks with Luke Travers have been largely positive for weeks, sources said, so the Wildcats are well-placed to retain the young forward, who'll have significant interest from across the NBL.

While Norton, Blanchfield, and Zunic are contracted, all have been told that they can gauge their interest with other teams, sources said.

Corey Webster's mutual option is still being negotiated but a deal appears close to being completed, sources said. While Tai Webster's mutual option wasn't picked up, talks with the Wildcats have remained fruitful and positive, sources said.

The Wildcats are among many teams who will show interest in the likes of Gorjok Gak and David Okwera.

SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE PHOENIX

Contracted players: Owen Foxwell, Reuben Te Rangi, Mitch Creek, Alan Williams

Room for improvement.

The Phoenix bench struggled to produce consistently throughout the season. When you consider the success of Sydney, New Zealand and Cairns and the wealth of options each team relied on during big moments, the Phoenix lacked the potency down the roster of the true contenders. Reliable veteran Kyle Adnam had a down season and losing Zhou Qi hurt, while the bulk of the other options including Junior Madut and Owen Foxwell were in the infancy of their NBL careers and produced the usual inconsistency that comes with that status. Acquiring some local veteran talent should be a target for a team that consistently fills up with top end starting talent.

The key import - Alan Williams.

Big Sauce has committed for another season and it's hard to remember an import in recent times who has vocally embraced the country more than the Phoenix big man. Questionable football team selection aside, Williams has been a breath of fresh air for the league. Williams is an old school big man, with just 29 of his 294 field goal attempts coming outside of the paint. He draws fouls at an elite rate, dominates the glass and establishes a physical brand and point of difference for South East Melbourne.

Latest intel

The first step for the Phoenix is to hire a new head coach. Interviews took place over the past week, with a head coach expected to be appointed this week, sources said.

The Phoenix will be among many teams that show significant interest in McDowell-White and Kuol, sources said.

SYDNEY KINGS

Contracted players: Shaun Bruce, Dejan Vasiljevic, Jaylin Galloway, Angus Glover, Kouat Noi, Jordan Hunter

Room for improvement.

Hard to ask for much coming off back-to-back title but the Kings are an intriguing watch right now. With Xavier Cooks now in the NBA, one major question will surround the offensive blueprint the Kings adopt. The Kings shot profile shifted significantly from NBL22 to NBL23 with the percentage of shots at the rim (38% to 48%) and percentage of shots from 3-point territory (43% to 35%) flipping dramatically between title seasons. The deepest bench in the league all returns, though the entirety of the starting five could potentially flip, which leaves the Kings front office with some serious work to do.

The key import - Derrick Walton Jr.

Really going out on a limb here with the Championship series MVP, but with change coming, retaining the on-court general would be the ideal scenario. Averaging 15.9 points per game on 47/38/82 shooting splits, Walton can get any look he wants whenever he wants. At times it felt like he was cruising through the season, but in reality he unselfishly played his role to perfection.

Latest intel

The Kings have effectively retained their entire bench, so it's just a matter of filling out an almost-completely new starting lineup.

They'll be among the teams who show some level of interest in McDowell-White, Pinder, and Kuol, sources said.

TASMANIA JACKJUMPERS

Contracted players: Sean Macdonald, Clint Steindl, Jack McVeigh, Jarred Bairstow, Will Magnay, Fabijan Krslovic.

Room for improvement.

It's clearly the offence. The JackJumpers have a clear brand. They are tough, relentless and are willing to grind out every single game until the final buzzer. The consistency of effort stacks up wins in the regular season, but against the true contenders they need to find a way to score. In NBL22 Tasmania held the 8th ranked offence, while in NBL23 that climbed to 6th. Despite the battle on offence, they've posted a 37-29 record in that span and reached the final four each year. Remarkable.

One import they would love to keep - Milton Doyle.

For the reasons mentioned above, Doyle is a must for the JackJumpers to re-sign as a versatile offensive operator who can create his own shot from the perimeter.

Latest Intel

The JackJumpers have made no secret about their desire to retain Milton Doyle, and those talks have been largely positive, sources said.

The expectation is that the team will move on from Josh Magette and Rashard Kelly, sources said, with a strong eye toward McDowell-White.

There's a desire from the JackJumpers to retain Isaac White in a roster spot, sources said, while they're expected to show strong interest in Anthony Drmic and Tanner Krebs