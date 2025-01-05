JackJumpers' winning streak snapped at eight by Phoenix

The South East Melbourne Phoenix crack 100 points for their sixth straight game in a dominant away win over the Tasmania JackJumpers. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

The Tasmania JackJumpers' defence was as leaky as their home stadium's roof as their eight-match winning run came to a crashing halt in a 105-91 loss to South East Melbourne.

Matt Hurt scored a team-high 20 points for the Phoenix and Joe Wieskamp (15 points), Jordan Hunter (17 points), Derrick Walton Jr (16 points) and Malique Lewis (14 points) made important contributions as the visitors cruised to victory on Sunday.

It was a 51st consecutive sellout at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart, but a leak in the roof stopped play for six minutes approaching half-time.

The JackJumpers trailed by just a point when that occurred, but the Phoenix dominated the contest from that point on to run out easy winners.

Jordon Crawford led the way for Tasmania with 16 points, while Reuben Te Rangi and Majok Deng scored 14 points apiece.

Tasmania had conceded an average of just 81.8 points per game in their eight-match winning run, but their defence was breached time and again by a hungry Phoenix outfit playing their third road game in the space of six days.

The result improved the Phoenix's record to 11-10, while the JackJumpers (11-9) are just one spot higher in fifth.

"They were the most aggressive team throughout the entire game, and we were a step behind and not quite sharp in a lot of areas," JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said.

The result improved the Phoenix's record to 11-10, while the JackJumpers (11-9) are just one spot higher in fifth. Linda Higginson/Getty Images

"Our defence bled points in areas we are constantly talking about.

"We don't like losing, but ultimately good things have to come to an end at some point, and we'll start over again."

Phoenix centre Hunter scored 10 points in the opening term as the visitors took a 26-16 lead into the first break.

Star JackJumpers guard Crawford was held scoreless in the opening quarter but exploded with 13 points in the second as Tasmania briefly took the lead.

The leaky roof and subsequent water on the court caused a six-minute halt in play as staff piled towels onto the floor in a bid to get rid of the droplets.

A man with a bucket was eventually sent up to the roof to fix the problem, and when play resumed it was the Phoenix who came out firing on the way to a 56-49 halftime lead.

Tasmania hit 10-of-20 from long range in the first half, with their hot shooting helping them back into the contest.

But it was one-way traffic in the second half, with the lead hitting the 20-point mark early in the final term as things got out of hand for Tasmania.

"I'm really proud of my team. It was a tough road trip," Phoenix coach Josh King said.

"I thought for the most part we dominated today, except for a small little portion in the second quarter."