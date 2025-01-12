Noi stars as Kings run down Cairns in NBL thriller

Jaylin Galloway hits the catch-and-shoot turnaround mid-range jumper for the Sydney Kings before the halftime buzzer. (0:20)

Kouat Noi has scored 11 points in the final three minutes to lift the Sydney Kings to a 91-87 NBL win over the Cairns Taipans at Qudos Bank Arena.

The Kings led by two points with six minutes left in Sunday's match when play had to be halted because of an issue with the shot clock.

Cairns came out breathing fire when the match resumed six minutes later, with the visitors holding a shock three-point lead with a little over three minutes remaining.

But an astounding 11-point burst from Noi, which included consecutive three-pointers and a powerful dunk, hauled Sydney over the line.

Noi also reeled in a vital offensive rebound in the final minute.

The 27-year-old finished with 27 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the perimeter.

Alex Toohey of the Kings shoots Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

Kings import Cameron Oliver posted his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 17 rebounds, while Xavier Cooks (19 points) and Jaylen Adams (18 points) were also important.

Sydney coach Brian Goorjian praised Noi's efforts.

"It's just really fortunate to have that weapon there," Goorjian said.

"I credit 'J' (Adams) getting the ball into (Noi's) hands, because everyone is confident in him under pressure making big shots.

"They went after 'X' (Cooks), they went after 'J', and he (Noi) was elite as that third weapon. He's having a career year."

Rob Edwards top-scored for Cairns with 25 points and Taran Armstrong finished with 22.

The result improved Sydney's record to 14-10, keeping them in the hunt for a top-two spot.

Cairns (4-17) remain rock bottom, but have shown plenty of promise in their past two games, including an upset 108-105 win over the ladder-leading Hawks.

The Taipans were rocked on the eve of Sunday's match when guard Jackson Makoi was arrested over an alleged domestic violence matter dating back to 2023.

Cairns led 19-17 after a low-scoring opening quarter, but a 10-2 run by the Kings to start the second term got the scoreboard ticking over.

Sydney entered halftime with a 39-38 lead, but Edwards hit some big shots at the start of the third term to propel Cairns to a six-point lead.

The Kings hit back to take a 64-62 lead into the final break, and it was the Noi show when the game went on the line in the dying minutes.

"We wanted to slow it down and make it a little bit ugly," Cairns coach Adam Forde said.

"We did it for portions. We just couldn't get over the hurdle, and Sydney did."

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14