MVP favourite Bryce Cotton has drained 32 points in yet another standout shooting display as the Perth Wildcats crushed Tasmania JackJumpers 105-73 in Hobart.

Cotton nailed 7-of-9 from long range in the first half and had 30 points to his name by early in the third quarter of Sunday's NBL match at MyState Bank Arena as the lead swelled to 33 points.

His hand went cold after that, and he was rested for the entire final term with the win already in the bag.

Dylan Windler chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, but it was Cotton who was by far the most influential player on the court.

Cotton has already scored 40 or more points on five occasions this season, and he was a fair chance of reaching that mark yet again before being rested.

Perth's third win on the trot improved their record to 13-9, putting them just one win adrift of second-placed Melbourne United (14-9).

Tasmania (12-11) remain in sixth spot.

Jordon Crawford (16 points), Milton Doyle (15 points) and Anthony Drmic (14 points) all chipped in for Tasmania in a losing cause, with both teams clearing the bench in the final quarter.

"I think that was a pretty complete performance," Wildcats captain Jesse Wagstaff said.

"About a month ago, our defence wasn't the best.

"But to hold a team like that to 73 with the offensive scoring power they had, I thought we did a good job in staying disciplined."

Perth's score of 105 puts them in the clubhouse lead for the NBL's Summer Shootout prize.

Each team was asked to nominate an away game in January in which they think they can score the most points, and Perth's total beat the 103 Adelaide put up in a one-point away loss to Melbourne United.

The winning team claims $50,000, and Wildcats owner Mark Arena has pledged to give all the money to the players.

Cotton was on fire from the outset, nailing 15 points in the first six minutes to give the Wildcats the early edge.

Perth went to quarter-time with a 29-22 lead on the back of Cotton's 17 points.

Tasmania tried to double-team and even triple-team Cotton at times during the second quarter, but to little avail.

Cotton simply dished out passes to open teammates while also scoring nine points himself for the term as the Wildcats entered the half-time break with a whopping 64-42 lead.

Remarkably, Cotton nailed 7-of-9 from long range in the first half on the way to 26 points by the long break.

The Wildcats opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run as the margin swelled to 33 points, with Cotton again in the thick of the action.

The JackJumpers, who just two days earlier beat Adelaide by a point in an overtime thriller, looked bereft of answers.

Cotton missed all five of his three-point attempts in the third quarter, but the Wildcats still entered the final change with a 92-60 advantage.