The 2023 NFL draft class saw a record 12 quarterbacks selected in the first five rounds, including three inside the top five picks. The 2024 class? Expect some similarities.

The quarterback group begins with an interesting battle between USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye at the top -- similar to Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud's race to No. 1 in the 2023 class -- with the QB3 spot completely up for grabs among a few other promising passers. But there's also a lot of depth here. It's early, but we could easily see double-digit QBs selected again next April. Transfers also dominate the 2024 class; I took a closer look at 26 quarterbacks here, and 21 of them spent time at another school.

So who are the top names to know in 2024? What are their strengths, and where do they need to improve? Let's look at the 26 best passers who are draft-eligible next spring, from six first-round contenders to the potential steals on Days 2 and 3. I'll also answer a few big questions about the QB class, including who could be the No. 1 overall pick and which NFL teams are in the hunt for a new franchise QB.

Jump to:

Top QBs to know | Best of the rest

Big questions for the class

TOP NAMES TO KNOW

Caleb Williams, USC