The first week of the 2024 college football season is less than a month away, and NFL draft evaluators are already making plans to visit schools. Over the next five months, scouts and front office execs will hit the road to watch prospects, talk to coaches and begin building their boards for the class of 2025. But which schools will they visit most?

We picked the 10 programs most stacked with 2025 prospects. These are the schools that will likely send the most players to the pros next April -- and the ones you should watch closely over the next few months. We sorted them into three tiers, in which we considered the number of draft prospects overall and how many of those playmakers will be first-rounders. We also picked an under-the-radar bonus school to watch.

Tier 1

Top prospect to know: Mykel Williams, Edge

Sleeper prospect to watch: Jared Wilson, C

Game circled on the schedule: at Texas, Oct. 19