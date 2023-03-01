Quarterback storylines dominate the NFL offseason headlines every single year.

Before we even made it to the 2023 offseason, the greatest player in the history of football retired, as Tom Brady opted to hang up his cleats after an unparalleled 23-year career. Brady's departure means the Buccaneers will be among teams changing their primary starter from 2022 into 2023. But the list won't end there. Numerous QBs are reaching free agency, the draft class offers a handful of passers who can step right into a starting role and a few wild-card situations could set off signal-caller dominoes.

So with that all in mind, let's predict all 32 NFL teams' primary starting quarterback going into the 2023 season, categorizing the teams into various buckets. Will Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers be back with their current teams? Who will sign Derek Carr? And what are the projected landing spots for Bryce Young & Co. in the draft class? The easiest place to start is with the teams not expected to make any change.

Returning starters