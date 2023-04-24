It finally happened: The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers.

It's a move that seemed inevitable for weeks, and now that it's done and the compensation is known, should the Jets have traded for the four-time MVP? Should the Green Bay Packers have dealt him?

Let's break down the deal from all angles, from where this puts the Jets in the AFC to whether the draft compensation and financial burden ($59.5 million for the 2023 season) are worth it. Let's dive into this blockbuster, franchise-altering move for both teams.

Jets get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2023 first-round pick (No. 15), 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170)

Packers get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207), 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of snaps in 2023.