GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

Their roster will be one of the youngest in the league this season. That's what happens when you trade 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and don't re-sign Marcedes Lewis (39), Mason Crosby (39), Randall Cobb (32) or Adrian Amos (30).

The Packers have only four players age 30 or older.

And look at the offense. Their quarterback is 24. Their top six receivers were all drafted within the past 15 months. They don't have a tight end with more than three seasons of NFL experience. They have just one running back (Aaron Jones, 28) and one offensive lineman (David Bakhtiari, 31) over the age of 27.

Here is the 53-man roster projection: