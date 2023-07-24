        <
          2023 Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection

          David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterJul 24, 2023, 10:30 AM
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

          First-year Carolina coach Frank Reich really likes his roster, starting with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft. He believes the foundation is there to make the former Alabama star an immediate success and give the Panthers a shot at winning an NFC South that appears there for the taking.

          The biggest need is an edge rusher opposite Brian Burns, so don't be surprised if a veteran is added.

          Here is the 53-man projection: