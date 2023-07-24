BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns might own their most talented overall roster since rejoining the NFL in 1999. They boast several Pro Bowl performers, including running back Nick Chubb, left guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. This offseason, the Browns also traded for three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith to pair with Garrett.

The key to a run to the playoffs, however, figures to hinge on whether quarterback Deshaun Watson can regain his own Pro Bowl form after struggling in his debut season in Cleveland. If Watson returns to being among the league's top passers, the Browns have the talent to be a Super Bowl contender.

Here's a 53-man roster projection: